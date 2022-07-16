England’s amazing women could be even better with a more diverse pool of talent

Unusually for me, I’ve recently become sports obsessed. Or more particularly, football obsessed. Or more particularly still, Women’s Euro obsessed.

Watching matches, checking results, trying to work out who will go through in what group position, and might end up playing who next etc.

I was incredibly fortunate to have been offered a seat at the Amex for the England v Norway game on Monday – and what a game it was!

Looking at the previous history of the teams, the odds looked overwhelmingly in Norway’s favour. They’d won 13 of 21 previous encounters, against England’s 5.

Of course, having a home crowd can help cause an upset, and anything can happen on the night. But we really didn’t envisage a spectacular 8-0 victory to the Lionesses and watched in amazement as goal after goal thumped into Norway’s net.

One thing that marred my enjoyment somewhat though – and has seemed a glaringly obvious difference from top-level men’s football in England in recent years – was the lack of diversity in our national team.

Every player on the pitch was white – maybe less surprising in the Norwegian team, but England, really? It was jarring.

There were three black players in the dugout but although England did make five substitutions during the game, these players remained on the bench.

I know substitutions are made for a whole range of complicated reasons and certainly can’t be made just for the sake of optics but it really didn’t feel right.

Around a third of male Premier League players are black and approximately half the male players capped for England.

With the women’s team, not only is it woefully less, the numbers are going down from where they were a decade ago – only 7 per cent during 2019-20.

There are multiple reasons for this lack of diversity, many connected to the smaller investment in the women’s game.

For example, there are fewer top training facilities, and many are in suburban or rural areas, making it much harder for urban black or working-class young players to reach them and leading the women’s game to become more middle-class.

The FA apparently recognises there’s a problem and has a plan, with ambitious targets on this and other issues and – not taking anything away from the team who played so brilliantly against Norway – let’s hope they produce results.

Because not only do we need a team that represents how our country looks, just think of the talent we must be missing out on from our inner cities.

Councillor Amanda Evans is the deputy leader of the Labour opposition on Brighton and Hove City Council.