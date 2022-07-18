BREAKING NEWS

Travellers evicted after quad bikes speed through park

Posted On 18 Jul 2022 at 3:03 pm
A large group of travellers who camped in Preston Park have been evicted after speeding quad bikes forced the cancellation of park events.

Caravans began arriving at Preston Park on Thursday night, with about 30 in the park by Friday afternoon.

The Preston Park parkrun cancelled its usual Saturday morning run, saying there were too many cars and quad bikes moving about.

Residents reported seeing quad bikes and motorbikes speeding through groups of people in the park – prompting several calls to police.

Eventually, Sussex Police served a Section 61 notice and the caravans left by Sunday lunchtime.

The post from Parkrun cancelling Saturday’s run said: “As those who live near the park will know, a large group of travellers arrived in the park last night.

“We’ve been trying without success to get information from the council about whether they can be moved on today so we have taken the decision to cancel.

“The caravans aren’t on our route but there are too many cars / quad bikes moving about for it to be safe go run tomorrow.”

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A group of travellers who arrived at Preston Park on Friday 15 July were served a Section 61 notice to vacate and did so without incident before lunchtime on Sunday, July 17. The area is now clear.”

In 2017, Brighton and Hove City Council introduced public space protection orders (PSPOs) in most city open spaces, banning people from driving on grass, occupying caravans or vehicles, littering or lighting fires.

By 2019, the number of unauthorised encampments had dropped by more than two thirds. However, they were strongly criticised as targeting travellers, and there were threats of a legal challenge.

The orders, which ran for the maximum time allowed of three years, lapsed in 2020, and the council has not pursued introducing new ones.

