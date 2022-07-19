Alison Moyet playing Brighton’s Concorde 2 next week

Alison Moyet was due to perform live with Tears For Fears at the Hove County Cricket Ground this Friday 22nd July but that event has been cancelled due to illness in the Tears For Fears camp.

The urge to play a gig in Brighton for Alison Moyet was obviously too great and so it has been announced that she will be playing a live intimate gig this coming Monday 25th July at the Concorde 2. Grab your tickets HERE or HERE.

For more information on Alison Moyet, click HERE.