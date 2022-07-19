Alison Moyet playing Brighton’s Concorde 2 next week
Posted On 19 Jul 2022 at 9:26 am
Comment: 0
Alison Moyet was due to perform live with Tears For Fears at the Hove County Cricket Ground this Friday 22nd July but that event has been cancelled due to illness in the Tears For Fears camp.
The urge to play a gig in Brighton for Alison Moyet was obviously too great and so it has been announced that she will be playing a live intimate gig this coming Monday 25th July at the Concorde 2. Grab your tickets HERE or HERE.
For more information on Alison Moyet, click HERE.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.