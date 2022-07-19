New community kitchen opens in Whitehawk

A new community kitchen and café space has launched in Whitehawk to provide shelter and support for the local community.

East Brighton Food Cooperative (EBFC) launched their new community kitchen with a barbecue for Whitehawk residents on Friday.

The community space in the Kingfisher Court flats, Albourne Close will accommodate cookery classes, lunch clubs and art projects.

Bryan Coyle, co-founder of EBFC, said: “The space hasn’t been used in eight years. The council have been very generous to lease it to us and open it to the community.

“This is a place with no social amenities at all. There are no cafes, no bars.

“If we can have this open every day so people can come here, have their tea and coffee, or a computer lesson, use a photocopier and printer, it’ll be great.

“There’s a lot of community assets out there that are being underutilised.”

Volunteers will be able to make the space their own and share their skills with the community.

Mr Coyle hopes to extend the opening times and offerings of the café after the launch and is starting a weekly community barbecue every Friday outside Kingfisher Courts from 4pm by popular demand.

The aim of the community kitchen is to offer Whitehawk residents young and old a place to battle social isolation.

East Brighton councillor Gill Williams said: “If you haven’t got lots of money you can’t always afford to go into town so I want somewhere where people can feel comfortable to come and sit and read a paper or have a cup of tea and a chat.

“I’m also very concerned that the heating bill situation won’t hit us until winter. That kitchen will be open and warm for someone that’s sitting alone frightened to put the heating on.”

The EBFC has been voted one of the top 100 social enterprises in the UK and is officially listed in the NatWest SE100 for its work.

They have recently celebrated their two year anniversary since setting up during the height of covid in 2020 as a meal delivery service providing free freshly cooked nutritious meals, which continues across Brighton and Hove.

Melanie Stewart, a locally based focused care practitioner said: “It would be really handy to be able to send people up here to use the facilities, especially up in this part of Whitehawk.

“We desperately need something in the summer holidays, something regular for people without a garden, and to know that everyone’s welcome and that it’s an inclusive space.”

The cafe will initially open from 11am to 3pm Monday to Friday. Visitors should ring 100 on the intercom of Kingfisher Court flats. The café is situated on the first floor with lift access available.