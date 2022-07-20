BREAKING NEWS

New London Road Co-op to open with free water refill and soft plastic recycling station

Posted On 20 Jul 2022
London Road’s new Co-op preparing to open. Picture by Derek Wright


The London Road Co-op is to reopen in its new home on Friday, with an environmentally friendly focus.

The Co-ops previous London Road store was demolished to make way for a student housing development – but the supermarket chain has taken a unit next door to where its old one used to be.

It will be run on 100% renewable energy, and include a recycling unit for crisp packets, bread bags, lids from ready meals, wrappers and pouches.

Compostable rubbish bags and a free water bottle refill station will also be on offer, as well as a free ATM, Fairtrade coffee machine, bakery, freshly squeezed orange juice and sushi.

The chain is also donating £750 worth of “dignity bags” – containing toiletries, pyjamas and underwear for homeless people – to Arch Healthcare in Brighton.

Ferhat Spurling, Co-op’s store manager, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to create a new-look Co-op store in London Road. Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and we are looking forward to welcoming our members and customers into their new Co-op.

“We have worked to create the range, choice, products and added services to create a really compelling offer to serve the community, conveniently.”

What readers are saying

