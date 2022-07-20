Ofsted rates Portslade school outstanding again

The government’s official education watchdog Ofsted has rated a Portslade special school outstanding again.

Hill Park School, in Foredown Road, was formed from the merger of Hillside and Downs Park, and caters for almost 200 children with learning difficulties from 4 to 16 years old.

Three inspectors spent two days at the school last month before reaching their verdict.

Executive head Rachel Burstow said: “We are extremely proud to have achieved our second outstanding Ofsted grading as Hill Park School.

“The inspector warned us that, under the new ‘inspection framework’, we would need to be exceptional in all areas to retain outstanding.

“Therefore, to achieve this, despite the disruption of covid, and continuing to complete the merger process between Hillside and Downs Park Schools that began in 2019, is something we really see as a recognition of the strength of our vision and values.

“I believe that we continue to achieve outstanding because every colleague in the school, regardless of whether they are class-based or in a leadership, support, governor, admin or premises team role, understand why they are here – to give the best outcomes for all of our pupils, whether that is academic, social, emotional or physical progress.

“We also enjoy huge support from our parents and carers – and it is this collaborative approach that ensures the whole child, not just the academic side, is considered.

“We have the resources to give each child an individual learning journey and can make the curriculum fit the child, rather than the child having to fit the curriculum.

“The inspector told us that ‘we run this school for the pupils, not Ofsted’ – and we feel that is the best praise we could have received!”

Ofsted said: “Leaders have ensured that the school has improved since the last Ofsted inspection.

“Mindful of the potential difficulties in merging two schools in the relatively recent past, leaders have established a clear vision for Hill Park and are moving the school forward at a pace.

“The school’s curriculum is highly distinctive. Based on the national curriculum, it has been tailored to meet the very specific needs of the pupils it serves.

“All pupils follow bespoke pathways of learning. Teachers design lessons based on individual pupils’ needs. This often means planning small steps of learning, which are repeated as required. Despite this, the curriculum has ample breadth throughout all phases of the school.

“The curriculum for older pupils focuses on enabling them to access entry level qualifications across a range of subjects.

“This includes mathematics and English, but also in subjects based on pupils’ interests and ambitions for the future. Because of this, the school has a successful track record in preparing pupils for entry into college.

“Younger children in early years also benefit from carefully individualised provision. Because the school caters for pupils with a wide range of complex special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), their starting points are often different.

“Despite this, staff are skilled at designing learning that engages children well.

“Pupils enjoy books here. Leaders promote reading well. They understand that pupils will learn to read in a range of different ways. This is mainly through the school’s phonics programme.

“A mobile library system helps pupils access a range of reading material, including sensory and tactile books.

“The school is beginning to widen its extra-curricular offer which has been restricted by covid-19.

“Older pupils talk eagerly about the return of residential trips that give them experience of outdoor adventurous activities. Pupils also enjoy activities in the local community.

“Leaders see this as an extension to school life and important in preparing older pupils for life after leaving the school.

“Parents who talked to inspectors were very positive about all aspects of the school. They praised the work of leaders and the dedication of staff.”