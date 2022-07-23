Fatboy Slim celebrates Big Beach Boutique’s 20th anniversary

FATBOY SLIM – BRIGHTON BEACH 21 & 22.7.22

Hats off to the 36 boats moored off the beach to the East of Brighton Pier this evening! The floating revellers certainly had some of the very best views of the global music star (and Brighton & Hove Albion fan) Fatboy Slim as he brought back memories of the ‘Big Beach Boutique’.

On July 13th 2002, UK music history was made when 250,000 ravers flocked to Brighton Beach for a party unlike any before or since. Widely regarded as the UK’s answer to Woodstock, the legendary event brought the whole city to a standstill, turning the entire beach into a writhing mass of happy smiling faces. Dancers clung onto anything they could just to get a better view of the maestros Fatboy Slim and Midfield General as they served up the now-seminal soundtrack. The official mix compilation still remains a cult favourite two decades later and the mythology around the event has only grown in the years since. It’s impossible to understate the immense legacy left by Big Beach Boutique.

As an artist, Fatboy Slim’s contributions to dance music over years are second to none. From underground hits to mainstream chart toppers, he has sold millions of records around the world, holding the Guinness World Record for most Top 40 hits and winning nine MTV Video Music Awards and two Brit Awards. Just as famous for his explosive and super-sized live shows as he is for his music production, be it headlining Glastonbury, closing down the London Olympics or even playing at the House of Commons, Fatboy’s household-status doesn’t just come from the radio, but from the memories inspired in generations of hedonistic party goers. Simply put, there is no one quite like Fatboy Slim.

Tonight’s and last night’s ‘On The Beach’ extravaganza’s were always likely to be the liveliest dance music events of the year and the party continues over the weekend with DJ sets from Carl Cox on Saturday and drum & bass pioneers Andy C, Sub Focus, Wilkinson, Shy FX, Dimension, Friction and Harriet Jaxxon playing on Sunday July 24th

58-year-old Hove based DJ, Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim) certainly knows how to whip the crowd up into a frenzy of bouncing bodies and waving hands as they crunch on the stones below their feet. Punters’ ears were certainly being catered for with a barrage of banging choonz, but one’s eyes were sent into overdrive with a plethora of flashing lights, lasers and images from the specially erected West facing large stage with two additional giant screens on either side. The rave mentality of ‘Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat ‘ was certainly out in full force.

With so many thousands of fans stretching along the beach, the event organisers have endeavoured to keep environmental impact to a minimum by partnering with Cupapeel to use 100% recyclable, biodegradable, repulpable, PLA & PE free, UK manufactured – drinking cups. So hopefully no signs of broken bottles anywhere. Having said that, the organisers have also organised a large number of litter pickers throughout the weekend and after it has all finished, but clearly those attending also need to play their part.

Fatboy Slim fans will be interested to learn about the forthcoming release of ‘Right Here Right Then’ boxed set celebration of the Big Beach Boutique. It will be available on 2nd September and features:

1 x DVD of the original 2002 concert film remastered,

3 x CDs (Big Beach Boutique 2, Big Beach Boutique 5 + a brand new DJ mix for 2022),

48 page deluxe 12” book with photos,

4 x 12” art cards.

You can pre order it now from HERE.

Find out more at www.fatboyslim.net