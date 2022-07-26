Landmark Brighton pub reopens after £1m revamp

A landmark Brighton pub has reopened after a £1 million makeover, just a few years short of its centenary.

The Downs Hotel, in Warren Road, Woodingdean, is welcoming back customers after a three-month closure for a remodelling and refurbishment.

The pub’s owner, Stonegate, said that the two-storey pub and hotel, built in 1927, had been transformed “to offer the best of British pub character and welcome, alongside quality food, drink and service”.

Stonegate said: “The large ‘Downs Hotel’ lettering painted on the roof tiles used to help RAF pilots navigate their way home during the war, so local storytellers say.

“And today it has a more down to earth role to play – that is to be the best friendly, neighbourhood pub and hub for all the community to enjoy.

“The hotly anticipated reopening comes after a three-months closure. The wraps are off and it’s hardly recognisable inside and out.

“The new outdoor seating at the front of the pub makes the most of the Downs’ enviable location and offers wonderful views of the Downs and the sea.

“It’s a great spot for locals and dog walkers to enjoy. There is further alfresco seating at the back of the venue too.

“Inside, there are eight up-graded premium hotel rooms while the downstairs has been remodelled to make the most of the spacious bar rooms and large dining area.

“Entertainment at the Downs includes acoustic nights and regular quizzes. There is also the option for group bookings to celebrate special occasions or host business meetings.

“The Downs Hotel is open every day from 10am so is perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

“The new menus offer brilliant choices of pub classics with light bites, sharers and traditional Sunday roasts (with free top-ups of Yorkies and spuds) and all the trimmings. It happily caters for big and small appetites and all dietary requirements.

“The bar stocks quality beers, wines and spirits with well-known local, national and international names plus a strong emphasis on Sussex-made drinks.

“Summer spritz and cocktails are currently proving popular and there is a wide range of premium gins (with all sorts of flavours) and a fascinating whisky selection.

“The drinks menus feature a good choice of barista-style hot drinks and interesting range of low and no-alcohol drinks too.”

Downs Hotel general manager Nick Whiteacre said: “This is an exciting time for the Downs and we are so pleased to be open again. This has been a major job and the final result is just brilliant.

“It’s been nice to hear the buzz and chatter about what we are doing here – and now the doors are open again, customers can see it in all its glory for themselves.

“This is a great pub for families and friends to meet up. It’s all about the community. We are family friendly, dog friendly and fully accessible for everyone – quite simply, we are your friendly local. It’s full of character with all the modern-day comforts and service.”