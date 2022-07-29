BREAKING NEWS

Get 'Down Down' to see Status Quo and Shakin' Stevens in Brighton

Posted On 29 Jul 2022
Status Quo are heading to Brighton

Britain’s best-loved rockers Status Quo are undertaking an additional run of 6 high profile Christmas dates as part of their ‘Out Out Quoing’ tour, which includes an appearance at the Brighton Centre on 30th December. All of these shows will feature Shakin’ Stevens as very special guest.

The UK run will be directly followed by nine major German concerts, with very special guests Manfred Mann’s Earth Band.

The ‘Out Out Quoing’ tour began on 27th February in Belfast and initially concluded in Bath on 18th March, after 14 dates. This marked the band’s long overdue return to the live circuit, having previously not performed since their triumphant set in September 2019 at the massive Radio 2 ‘Festival in a Day’ event in London’s Hyde Park in front of 65,000 fans. Following that, the largely sold out ‘Backbone’ Winter Tour of 2020 was cancelled in its entirety due to Covid-19.

The demand for tickets for the first leg of the tour in February and March was fantastic and Francis Rossi and the lads were delighted to announce these six additional dates. Rossi stated “The ‘Out Out Quoing’ name is a bit of fun, but this is a celebration too of getting back to the stage: it has been far too long. We’re delighted also to have Shakin’ Stevens along as very special guest too.”

Shakin’ Stevens said, “Who could refuse an invitation from Status Quo, to once again get back on the road, and Rock!”

The Brighton Centre will host the local concert

The six new tour dates are:
NOVEMBER 2022
Fri 25 P&J Live, ABERDEEN
Sat 26 SEC Armadillo, GLASGOW
Mon 28 First Direct Arena, LEEDS
Weds 30 Brighton Centre, BRIGHTON
DECEMBER 2022
Thurs 1 BIC, BOURNEMOUTH
Sat 3 The SSE Arena, Wembley, LONDON

Tickets are on sale now from aegpresents.co.uk/quo and tickets for the Brighton Centre concert can also be purchased from the venue HERE.

www.statusquo.co.uk
www.shakinstevens.com

Tour flyer

What readers are saying

Categories

