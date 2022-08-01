R-Fest offering free tickets to NHS workers!

Members of the Brighton & Hove News Music Team will be heading off on a seaside jaunt this week. Half a dozen of us will be heading to Blackpool for the biggest punk festival going…Rebellion Festival.

We simply couldn’t resist the offer, as for the first time the organisers have also put together an additional festival, known as R-FEST which will take place in front of Blackpool Tower from 4th to 7th August. This is in addition to all of the punk bands performing in Blackpool at the Winter Gardens.

Rebellion Festival is the largest punk and alternative festival in the world and is returning this week. It is even bigger and better with the launch of new outdoor event R-FEST – the festival within a festival.

Taking place on 4th to 7th of August 2022, in addition to Rebellion Festival at its annual home the Winter Gardens, R-FEST will be located slap bang in front of Blackpool Tower on the promenade, directly down from the Winter Gardens.

Although the country and government might have stopped clapping for the NHS, R-Fest want to show their gratitude for everything they did during the pandemic and continue to do so, by offering one hundred tickets per day to the wonderful NHS workers.

If you’re an NHS key worker and fancy coming along for a day of music, food and sunshine all you’ll need to do is visit the Winter Gardens box office on Victoria Street, Blackpool this Wednesday 3rd August (12pm – 9pm) and show your NHS ID card to receive a free ticket for the R-Fest day of your choosing.

T&Cs apply: only one ticket per NHS ID can be given for free, though you may be able to purchase additional tickets from the box office. Up to 100 tickets available for each day of the festival – Thursday 4th to Sunday 7th August.

Note: this is a goodwill promotion and as such refunds cannot be issued for existing ticket holders.

The full line-up for R-Fest is:

THURSDAY 4th AUGUST:

Levellers, Hawkwind, Misty In Roots, Dreadzone, Ferocious Dog, Beans On Toast, Millie Manders And The Shut Up

FRIDAY 5th AUGUST:

The Stranglers, The Undertones, The Skids, From The Jam, Toyah, Jilted John, The Vapors

SATURDAY 6th AUGUST:

Gary Numan, Peter Hook & The Light, Pop Will Eat Itself, Spear Of Destiny, The Wedding Present, Primitives, Pete Bentham & The Dinner Ladies

SUNDAY 7th AUGUST:

Squeeze, Billy Bragg, Tom Robinson Band, Hollie Cook, Buzzcocks, Altered Images, I, Doris

R-FEST will quickly establish itself as the North West’s premier music festival and Rebellion Festival look forward to welcoming many fans that could be experiencing one of their events for the first time. We’re sure they will be welcomed by the Rebellion Family and soon realise why Blackpool is such a special place for our summer gatherings.

R-FEST is a standalone festival and day tickets are available at £50 per day. However, if you are a REBELLION weekend or REBELLION day ticket holder your ticket will get into R-FEST Free Of Charge!

R-FEST is all ages and there is re-entry available.

Rebellion Festival also looks forward to hosting the best punk from around the world in 2022 with the likes of Sham 69, Bad Religion, Circle Jerks, Cock Sparrer and Stiff Little Fingers confirmed to play the Winter Gardens August 4th-7th 2022.

Tickets for Saturday R-FEST are available HERE.

Rebellion Day & Weekend Tickets get you into R-FEST and the Winter Gardens full festival and are on sale HERE.

Head to www.rebellionfestivals.com/r-fest for all info and tickets.