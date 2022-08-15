Brighton man jailed for domestic abuse and controlling or coercive behaviour

A Brighton man has been jailed for more than three and a half years for domestic abuse, assault and harassment.

Jack Fitzpatrick, 26, of Stanmer Park Road, in Brighton, was jailed for a total of 44 months for a series of offences committed in January and February.

At Lewes Crown Court, Judge Martin Huseyin sentenced Fitzpatrick for engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards his former partner Lucy Brown.

The court was told that Fitzpatrick was verbally abusive, controlling Miss Brown’s phone usage and behaving aggressively towards her.

In January, Fitzpatrick attacked Miss Brown, causing her actual bodily harm (ABH) and in January and February he repeatedly went to her home and phoned her in breach of a restraining order.

Fitzpatrick was given concurrent prison sentences of two years for the assault and 14 months for breaching a restraining order.

Detective Inspector Laura Hillier-Diamond, of Brighton and Hove’s Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “Fitzpatrick’s abusive and controlling behaviour had a huge impact on his victim’s life, both physically and psychologically.

“She has shown incredible bravery in supporting this investigation through to prosecution and I hope this custodial sentence brings her some measure of comfort.

“Domestic violence and coercive and controlling behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated and we are steadfast in our commitment to protecting victims and bringing perpetrators to justice.”

