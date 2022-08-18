Roedean sixth formers celebrate school’s best A-level exam results

Sixth formers at Roedean were celebrating today (Thursday 18 August) after the school said that they had achieved “the highest ever examined A-level results”.

And the year 13 pupils won praise for their successes despite the disruption to their education during the coronavirus pandemic.

The independent school said: “Some 71 per cent of results were awarded the highest A* to A grades, with an impressive 30.5 per cent at A*.

“These achievements far exceeded the last comparable examined A-level results in 2019 and the students are to be warmly congratulated for their dedication and resilience.

“Nineteen students achieved two or more A* grades and well over half of the cohort achieved three or more A grades.

“Particular congratulations must go to five students who have been awarded 16 A* grades and more between them.

“Many students also successfully completed the Extended Project Qualification, with 83 per cent achieving A* to A grades, and the independent research skills they developed will stand them in good stead during their undergraduate studies.”

Head master Oliver Blond said: “These results show the incredible dedication and resilience of our students.

“After having had their GCSEs cancelled at short notice and experiencing months of remote learning and uncertainty, they should be very proud of these achievements.

“This set of results highlights all the hard work they put in under very difficult circumstances but, most of all, the collegiate and collaborative approach which led them to support each other more than ever and to work very closely with their teachers to ensure understanding and progress at every point.

“Close support and a calm atmosphere enabled the students to go into the examination hall undaunted and with great confidence in their knowledge and ability.

“I am absolutely delighted for them and extremely grateful for all the hard work of their teachers and support staff.”

The school said: “These results provide a very solid springboard to the next stage in the girls’ education.

“The school is delighted that 72 per cent of the cohort achieved the grades for their first-choice university and that all those holding university offers for Oxbridge and medicine places achieved the required grades.

“The most popular university destinations are Cambridge, Edinburgh, King’s College London, University College London and the London School of Economics.

“Nearly a third of the students will be pursuing STEM courses at university, reflecting the trend at Roedean over the past decade.

“Roedean students will also be taking up an impressive range of creative arts undergraduate courses.”

Mr Blond added: “Not only have these students achieved outstanding academic results for themselves but they have also demonstrated real independence and initiative beyond the classroom, with increased social awareness, an outward-looking approach and a desire to make a difference in the world. They will go far and we wish them all well.”