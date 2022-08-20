Man detained for own safety after reports of stabbing in Southwick

A man was detained by police for his own safety after reports of a stabbing in Southwick yesterday morning (Friday 19 August).

The unnamed man was taken to hospital with what was understood to be a minor injury after police and ambulance crews were called out.

The first 999 called were believed to be shortly after 999 to a flat in Butts Road, Southwick.

The man was said to have been “in distress” and was taken from the flat on a stretcher.

Sussex Police said: “About 9.18am on Friday, August 19, police received a report of a man in distress at a flat in Butts Road, Southwick.

“Officers responded to the scene, and in the interests of everyone’s safety, the man was detained before being taken to hospital with a small wound.”