Suspect held after sex attack in Brighton park yesterday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in a Brighton park yesterday (Friday 19 August), Sussex Police said this afternoon.

The force said: “Police have arrested a man on suspicion of sexual assaulting a woman in Preston Park, Brighton.

“The incident happened about 4am on Friday 19 August as the victim was attempting to order a cab near the junction of Preston Park Avenue.

“She was approached by a man who grabbed her and sexually assaulted her before making off.

“The victim is being supported by specialist trained officers.

“The 59-year-old man has been questioned and released on bail until Wednesday 14 September while inquiries are continuing.”

Detective Inspector Laura Hillier-Diamond said: “This was a nasty attack and the victim is very distressed.

“We are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward, particularly any motorists travelling along the A23 Preston Road around this time who may have dashcam footage which could help our investigation.

“We have our neighbourhood policing teams in the area and ask anyone who has any information or concerns to speak to them.”

Sussex Police added: “Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to report online or ring 101 quoting serial 576 of 19/08.”