Week-long resurfacing of busy roundabout starts tomorrow

Work is due to start on resurfacing a key roundabout and its approach roads tomorrow (Sunday 21 August), with the job scheduled to finish by the end of the week.

The resurfacing of the Holmbush roundabout is due to start at 4pm tomorrow, with work continuing overnight until 6am on Monday.

On subsequent nights, resurfacing work will start at 8pm and end at 6am the next morning, finishing on Thursday, West Sussex County Council said.

The work, outside the shopping centre that includes Tesco and Marks and Spencer, is part of a £32 million programme of spending on roads and transport by the county council this year.

The resurfacing was part of wider road safety work at the roundabout, in Shoreham, the council said, and the road would end up smoother and clearer.

The council also said: “A road safety improvement scheme and a carriageway resurfacing project will be carried out soon at the busy Holmbush Roundabout in Shoreham.

“The work has been scheduled to follow on in quick succession to try to minimise disruption for road users as much as possible.

“It will include resurfacing all but the A27 link road approaches to the roundabout, plus the installation of new traffic signs and application of road markings.”

The A27 link road is part of the National Highways network and not the county council’s responsibility to maintain.

The council added: “The markings and signing will be intended to formalise turning manoeuvres at the roundabout and reduce, if not remove, the need for road users to change lanes while circulating.”

The overall schedule – subject to “unforeseen factors such as extreme weather” – runs from Monday 8 August to yesterday (Friday 19 August) and Tuesday 30 August to Friday 9 September.

Traffic delays are likely, the council said, because “temporary lane closures will be required for the safety of both the workforce and the public”.

Apart from the resurfacing, most of the work is expected to take place between 7.30am and 5.30pm each day.

The council said: “Sections of the roundabout’s carriageway and adjoining entries and exits will be temporarily closed for the safety of both the workforce and public while surfacing and road marking operations take place.

“Vehicles, including buses, will be diverted via a signed diversion route. Pedestrian access will be maintained and businesses will be able to open as normal.

“The existing surface is showing signs of significant weakening. The new one will be smoother which will reduce road noise. It will also be more resilient to potholes.

“In taking the decision to carry out night-time work, we have carefully considered the wider disruption to the public that would be caused through daytime work on this busy roundabout.

“Improvement projects of this nature do cause disruption for both residents and businesses, for which we apologise, but will lead to long-term benefits.

“Every effort will be made to try to minimise the inconvenience. For example, our contractor will try its best to carry out the noisiest operations in the earliest part of the evening and before 11pm.”