Man injured in Brighton seafront attack

Posted On 24 Aug 2022 at 12:23 pm
A man suffered “significant injuries” to his leg, including a broken ankle, when he was attacked on Brighton seafront.

Sussex Police published pictures today (Wednesday 24 August) of two men in connection with the attack which happened in June.

The force said: “Police are looking to identify these two men in connection with an assault in Brighton that left a man with significant leg injuries.

“The victim reported being attacked by a group of men on Brighton seafront, near Brighton Music Hall, at around 3am on Saturday 25 June.

“He suffered significant injuries, including a broken ankle.

“Four men are believed to have been involved – one wearing a light-coloured hooded top and three in dark clothing.

“If you recognise the men in these images or have any information which could help with the investigation, contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 47220115747.”

  1. Jason 24 August 2022 at 2.26pm Reply

    Another unrecognisable image.

    Why do they degrade the image so much if they really want the public to identify people? The simple answer must be that they don’t.

    If CCTV was that bad, nobody would waste money on it.

  2. sd 24 August 2022 at 6.28pm Reply

    Disgusting cowards. Turn yourselves in.

