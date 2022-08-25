Dorothy Stringer ‘delighted’ at improved GCSE results for students

GCSE results from the first exam cohort for three years have shown an improvement at Dorothy Stringer School.

The school said that it was “delighted” with the results, with the number of students achieving a grade 5 or higher in both English and maths increasing to 64 per cent.

More than 70 students achieved 8 or more GCSEs at grade 7 or higher, with 12 students gaining eight or more GCSEs at grade 9 or equivalent – an outstanding achievement.

Head teacher Matt Hillier said: “I am once again delighted with the success of our students who are celebrating excellent personal academic achievements in this year’s GCSE examinations.

“The results reflect the hard work and commitment of our students and staff.

“I am incredibly proud of our students this year – they have been a wonderful year group, shown huge resilience and bounced back from a challenging two years.

“They are set up for the next stage of their educational journey and I wish them all the best for future successes.”

This was the first cohort where the majority of Dorothy Stringer students took a language qualification, with 56 per cent of students achieving a full English Baccalaureate suite of subjects (English, maths, two sciences, a humanity and a language).