Car hire premises to make way for holiday flats and shops

A car hire firm’s old Brighton depot is to be demolished to make way for shops or offices and a couple of holiday flats.

The site, in Trafalgar Street, next to the grade II listed Prince Albert pub, has been vacant since the Thrifty car and van rental firm moved out.

The land owner, Camping’s Luxury Coaches, wants to demolish the ageing commercial shed and put up a four-storey building in its place.

The company has submitted a planning application to Brighton and Hove City Council which is due to be decided by later December.

In “pre-application” discussions, the council said: “The footprint, scale and height of the proposed building are considered to be appropriate to the townscape and to the setting of the adjoining listed building.”

The site, 47 Trafalgar Street, Brighton, is between Frederick Place and Over Street, next to the three-storey Prince Albert pub which was built in about 1845. It sits opposite Invicta House, a six-storey block of offices.

The plans include nine commercial units from the basement to the second floor and a couple of two-bedroom holiday lets on the third floor – one with a roof terrace.

A planning statement prepared for the applicant by Whaleback Planning and Design, of Hove, said: “The ground floor would include an entrance courtyard, lobby and accessible cycle storage.

“The building would cover the same footprint as the existing development and would include two main elements to the façade, stepping down from four to three storeys to follow the slope of Trafalgar Street.”

The applicant, Camping’s Luxury Coaches, is a family business started in the 1950s by Gordon Camping, who died aged 89 in 2018, and his wife Patricia, 84, of Dyke Road Avenue, Hove.

The business is now owned by Patricia and 50-year-old John Camping, 50, and the company’s registered office is in Millers Road, Brighton.

The planning statement said: “The site is an unlisted building falling within the north west corner of the North Laine Conservation Area and adjoins a grade II listed building, the Prince Albert public house.

“The application building appears to date from some time in the late 1930s or early 1940s. However, it has been altered through the addition of a corrugated roof and gable to the front elevation.

“The building is of no architectural merit and is harmful to the setting of the conservation area.

“The site is identified in the North Laine Conservation Area study as particularly detracting from the character of the area.

“The site gains further mention … arguing for inclusion in the conservation area boundary for the purpose of seeking future improvement through redevelopment.

“The site has been used for a number of years as a vehicle repair workshop and premises and its most recent use was as a vehicle rental unit and has no notable historic or architectural features internally or externally.

“The proposed commercial and holiday let uses would be entirely in keeping with the character of the surrounding area which includes a wide-ranging mix of commercial, residential and visitor accommodation uses.

“The introduction of a commercial premises and residential and holiday lets would also reduce noise and disturbance associated with the existing operations associated with the previous use.

“The proposed redevelopment of 47 Trafalgar Street will make the most efficient and effective use of this previously developed site.

“(It) will replace an unattractive building within the conservation area with a contemporary building featuring locally distinctive characteristics and will provide a new mixed-use high-density employment-generating development in a central and sustainable location.

“The existing building at this site harms the character and appearance of the conservation area and is identified … as a site with potential for redevelopment to enhance the heritage asset.

“The proposals are the result of positive pre-application discussions with council where the principle of development, and the design, massing and scale have been agreed as acceptable.

“The proposals have been designed to ensure for the continued operation of the live music venue within the adjacent building – and noise mitigation methods are recommended.

“The submission demonstrates that the proposed development would not give rise to significant harm to neighbouring amenity and the proposed development is acceptable in terms of sustainable transport, impact on existing businesses, sustainability, sustainable drainage and land contamination.

“Overall, the proposed redevelopment would inject significant investment into the site, would remove an existing harmful building which has been identified for redevelopment for a number of years and would deliver a sympathetically designed replacement building.”