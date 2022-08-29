Stone Foundation appear with two Style Council band members on stage at Brighton gig

STONE FOUNDATION – ST. PETER’S CHURCH, BRIGHTON 26.8.22

Tonight finds me at St Peter’s Church, a Brighton landmark that I have been past so many times but not somewhere that I have attended a gig before. Until now, that is, as part of a series of live music events tied in to the ‘This Is The Modern World’ exhibition featuring all things Paul Weller, Jam and Mod.

This evening’s featured band is the Stone Foundation, formed in Birmingham by Neil Sheasby and Neil Jones in 1998 and with whom Paul Weller has collaborated in the past. Just as some of the original 60s Mods like The Small Faces and Spencer Davis Group moved on from their original R’nB sound to make what was known as “Blue Eyed Soul,” so many 1980s Mods followed Paul Weller in doing the same with The Style Council, leading to that branch of 80s club culture obsessed with both clothes and music, one in which people would spend £80 on a single sock that was discarded after one night’s wear (are you sure? Ed) This scene and sound would lead in turn to that 90s phenomenon Acid Jazz, which gave us The Brand New Heavies, James Taylor Quartet, Incognito, Young Disciples and…er..Jamiroquai.

Stone Foundation are firmly in the musical tradition of Blue Eyed Soul and Acid Jazz’s slinky guitars, syncopated rhythms and soulful vocals. Whilst not being a name known to many, the band have released ten albums, three of which have made the top 40. They have acclaimed collaborations with Paul Weller, Melba Moore, Peter Capaldi, Mick Talbot, Steve White, William Bell, Bettye LaVette, Nolan Porter, Graham Parker and many more.

Their latest album, ‘Outside Looking In’ provided the bulk of tonight’s twenty track set, where they performed no less than ten of the twelve tunes found on the latest album. They also performed a handful of tunes from their previous album ‘Is Love Enough ?’ which dropped in 2020. In fact, the oldest material performed this evening only dates back a mere five years, despite the outfit being on the case for the past 24 years!

The vast interior of the church did not easily lend itself to the bass guitar sounds tonight, but the PA was up to the task and the helpful person on the door advised me that the acoustics were better at the front. An all standing crowd welcomed the Stone Foundation onstage with the band featuring a three piece brass section, whose funky soul got them all moving from the off.

Half way through the set the band were joined by Mick Talbot and Steve White, original Style Council members, for a soulful workout that would fit in nicely on ‘Later… With Jools Holland’ – a feeling reinforced by frontman Neil Jones introducing the band members to the crowd on several occasions. Although the vocals were at times drowned out by the very tight band, the set was a consummate feelgood dance event that gave the crowd what it wanted.

Next year will see the band celebrate their 25th anniversary. I wonder what excitement they have lined up for their fans?

Stone Foundation are:

Neil Jones – vocals/guitar

Neil Sheasby – bass guitar

Phil Ford – drums

Ian Arnold – keys

Rob Newton – congas

Steve Trigg – trumpet

Dave Boraston – trumpet

Anthony Gaylard – sax

Stone Foundation setlist:

‘Soon You’ll Return’ (from 2022 ‘Outside Looking In’ album)

‘Turning Up The Hurt’ (from 2022 ‘Outside Looking In’ album)

‘Outside Looking In’ (from 2022 ‘Outside Looking In’ album)

‘The Light In Us’ (from 2020 ‘The Light In Us’ single)

‘Season Of Change’ (from 2017 ‘Street Rituals’ album)

‘Feel The Colours’ (from 2022 ‘Outside Looking In’ album)

‘I Need Your Love’ (from 2022 ‘Outside Looking In’ album)

‘Hold On To Love’ (with Steve White) (from 2020 ‘Is Love Enough ?’ album)

‘Freedom Starts!’ (with Steve White) (from 2020 ‘Is Love Enough ?’ album)

‘Carry The News’ (with Steve White & Mick Talbot) (from 2018 ‘Everybody, Anyone’ album)

‘Deeper Love’ (from 2020 ‘Is Love Enough ?’ album)

‘Heaven Knows Why’ (from 2022 ‘Outside Looking In’ album)

‘AF-RI-KA’ (from 2020 ‘Is Love Enough ?’ album)

‘Help Me’ (from 2020 ‘Is Love Enough ?’ album)

‘Stylin’ (with Mick Talbot) (from 2022 ‘Outside Looking In’ album)

‘Somewhere A Voice’ (from 2022 ‘Outside Looking In’ album)

‘The Limit Of A Man’ (from 2017 ‘Street Rituals’ album)

‘Echoes Of Joy’ (from 2022 ‘Outside Looking In’ album)

‘Now That You Want Me Back’ (from 2022 ‘Outside Looking In’ album)

(encore)

‘Next Time Around’ (from 2018 ‘Everybody, Anyone’ album)

www.stonefoundation.co.uk

www.thisisthemodernworld.net