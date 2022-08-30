Disposable bbq blamed for blaze under Palace Pier
A disposable bbq is the most likely cause of a fire under the Palace Pier yesterday evening.
The fire broke out on the shingle under the wooden boards at the shore end of the pier at about 7.50pm yesterday
Quick-thinking pier staff poured water on it from the walkway above to douse the flames.
A spokeswoman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 7.50pm, we were called to attend Brighton beach beneath the Palace Pier following reports of a fire in the open.
“Firefighters from Preston Circus attended. A small fire was out on arrival. Crews used a thermal imaging camera to ensure that there were no flare ups and we left the scene at 8pm.
“The probable cause was a disposable BBQ.”
2 Comments
People living under there for weeks and been told before about there BBQ – utter morons.
I was at the Palace Pier last night when this happened and there was momentary panic because it did look like the fire was on the pier itself, and right at the entrance and exit point. Initially there was a huge ball of black smoke rising from the pier decking.
Luckily the fire was near where the pier fire hydrant is, and quick thinking staff doused the flames from above, and the fire itself was quickly gone.
The fire engines also arrived within minutes, but it was a drama that was quickly over.
It doesn’t really matter whether this was a disposable BBQ or a gas stove that caused the problem because the fire could have spelt tragedy for the person living in the tent, or for our pier and the people on it.
And while we do have to help people who are homeless or ‘wild camping’ it does seem strange that we allow tents to be pitched next to key structures or near tourists spots.
There are two other tents pitched on the promenade just to the west of the Palace Pier, and they are right on the narrowest part of the promenade where the cycle lane has to share the space with pedestrians.
It seems odd that we allow tents to block busy areas of the promenade.
And the tragedy is we may see even more homelessness this winter as fuels bills and other rising costs start to bite.