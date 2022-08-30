Disposable bbq blamed for blaze under Palace Pier

A disposable bbq is the most likely cause of a fire under the Palace Pier yesterday evening.

The fire broke out on the shingle under the wooden boards at the shore end of the pier at about 7.50pm yesterday

Quick-thinking pier staff poured water on it from the walkway above to douse the flames.

A spokeswoman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 7.50pm, we were called to attend Brighton beach beneath the Palace Pier following reports of a fire in the open.

“Firefighters from Preston Circus attended. A small fire was out on arrival. Crews used a thermal imaging camera to ensure that there were no flare ups and we left the scene at 8pm.

“The probable cause was a disposable BBQ.”