Developer seeks to drop plan for new secondary school at Toads Hole Valley

The developer behind plans for a new housing estate on scrubland at Toads Hole Valley wants to drop previously agreed plans to build a new secondary school because of falling pupil numbers.

The consortium behind the scheme – Toad’s Hole Valley Limited, Pecla Investments Limited and Robert Simon – have been given outline permission for 880 homes, with 5 hectares on the site set aside for the new school.

It is now asking for permission to instead build 182 homes on that part of the site instead – alongside outdoor sports facilities including a 3G pitch and multi-use game area.

This would bring the total number of homes on the site to 1,062.



In its application planning consultants Enplan say the seven secondary schools within three miles of the site had a surplus of more than 1,300 places in January 2020 – and the four closest are forecast to have a surplus of more than 1,000 in 2025/26.

The application says: “The number of secondary school age children is projected to peak during 2022 and then to decline for a number of years … there will be a considerable number of surplus secondary school places in the medium term through to 2027-28 which could easily accommodate not only the permitted THV development and the proposed additional 182 dwellings but also some 14,800 further dwellings.

“This indicates that there is no requirement for an additional secondary school … Indeed, a growing surplus of places is likely to be of concern to the Council as it could have viability implications for existing schools.”

The 42-hectare site sits just south of the A27, near King George VI Avenue in Hove. The approved plans also include offices and light industry, retail space, a community centre and doctors’ surgery, and enhanced local wildlife sites.

If approved, the 182 homes could not be built separately to the already approved scheme. As with the first 880 homes, 40% of the new ones would meet the government’s definition of affordability.

An updated Transport Assessment has been submitted with the application. This makes the case that the traffic impact of the additional 182 homes, compared to that of a school, would be negligible.

The developers also make a case that no changes to the approved junctions onto King George VI Avenue or other transport measures are required as a result of this application.

The council’s Education Team and the Local Highway Authority have been consulted for their views. National Highways have also been consulted regarding impacts on the trunk road network.

Their comments will be available to be viewed on the council’s Planning Register when they have been received.

Comments on the application can be made in writing by 9 October 2022 via the Planning Register by searching for application reference BH2022/02534.