Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On 02 Sep 2022 at 11:36 am
Pupils arriving for their first day at secondary school were greeted with freshly painted road signs welcoming them to SHCOOL this morning.

Contractors resurfacing Chalky Road in PACA made the spelling blunder when replacing zigzag lines at the entrance to Portslade Aldridge Community Academy (PACA).

The road has been resurfaced this week before the rest of the school starts back on Monday.

Later this morning, the wording was being fixed.

A council spokesperson said: “Unfortunately our contractor carrying our resurfacing work on Chalky Road outside PACA originally misspelt the word ‘school’ earlier today.

“This has now been put right at no cost to the council.”

  1. Some Guy 2 September 2022 at 1.07pm Reply

    The council spokesperson later confirmed that Sean Connery would no longer be offered contracts for road improvements.

