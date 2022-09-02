Shop owners blighted by tagging to be targeted in 12-month council graffiti blitz

Shops and offices in zones regularly targeted by taggers are to be threatened with fines if they don’t clear it off as part of a year-long council drive to tackle graffiti.

Church Road and George Street in Hove and Boundary Road in Portslade are the first three areas to be tackled by Brighton and Hove City Council in the coming weeks.

In each zone, street cleaners will remove graffiti from council property for two weeks, while enforcement officers issues notices and warnings of fines to owners of street furniture and commercial premises which don’t do the same.

Councillor Hannah Clare, Deputy Leader of the Council, said: “We know that many residents feel passionate about graffiti and tagging, and we are committed to trying new ways of taking action on clearing it up.

“Since launching our Graffiti Reduction Strategy, we’ve been working alongside other partners, like the police, on a variety of measures to help combat the growing issue of graffiti vandalism.

“Our aim of targeting problems streets one-by-one is to create clean areas where residents, traders and visitors can see the difference. We hope this will encourage people to work together to keep areas free from graffiti area for longer.

“We will also be working with our partners to remove graffiti from all public infrastructure. We would welcome the support of businesses to help the push to remove graffiti too.

“For residents – we would ask that if you see anyone tagging in the city, please report it. We hope that by everyone working together, we can ensure we reduce the amount of graffiti around.”

Church Road will be targeted on 12 September, then George Street in Hove and Boundary Road in October.

Preston Street, Ship Street, Middle Street and Upper Lewes Road in Brighton will be tackled during November and December.

The council will write to commercial property owners in the areas ahead of the action asking them to remove any graffiti from their property to support efforts to tackle graffiti.

The council introduced Community Protection Warnings and Notices earlier this year to help tackle graffiti on commercially owned buildings and street furniture, such as phone kiosks and post boxes.

Owners are sent a Community Protection Warning with a timescale to remove graffiti.

If no action is taken and the warning ignored, a Community Protection Notice will be served, which imposes a specific date by which they are legally obliged to remove the graffiti.

As a final resort, the council will impose fixed penalty notices or prosecute property owners who ignore Community Protection Warnings and Notices that have been served.

Community Protection Warnings and Notices include a timescale of seven, 14 or 28 days to ensure graffiti is removed within a timely manner. This is dependent on the extent of the graffiti, taking into account the size, height and whether specialist equipment is needed for removal.

Homeowners, charities and community run facilities are exempt from the scheme.

Anyone who sees someone tagging can call the council on 01273 295063 to give details of the offence from 7.30am to 3.30pm Monday to Friday, with voicemail outside these hours.

Environmental enforcement officers can fine anyone £150 found drawing graffiti on public and private land where they don’t have the landowner’s permission.

The council only removes graffiti when it’s offensive or on council property.