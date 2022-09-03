BREAKING NEWS

Man treated in hospital after bus crash in Brighton

Posted On 03 Sep 2022 at 11:29 am
By :
Comment: 0

A man was treated in hospital after a bus crash in the centre of Brighton early yesterday evening (Friday 2 September).

The 44-year-old was on foot when the accident happened in Dyke Road, near the Imperial Arcade.

A short stretch of Dyke Road was shut for about an hour after the crash which happened at about 6pm.

Sussex Police said a 44-year-old man was taken to hospital with “minor injuries”.

Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a collision between a bus and a pedestrian in Dyke Road, Brighton, at 6pm on Friday (2 September).

“A 44-year-old man suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Part of Dyke Road was closed for around an hour.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com