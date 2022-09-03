Man treated in hospital after bus crash in Brighton

A man was treated in hospital after a bus crash in the centre of Brighton early yesterday evening (Friday 2 September).

Due an accident nr Imperial Arcade services are altered. BH#12 BH#12a BH#14 BH#217 are not serving the Imperial Arcade stop but will serve Churchill Sq Stop H Eastbound Only. Routes 22, 24, 26, 48 and 50 will start and terminate at the Old Steine. — B&H Buses (@BrightonHoveBus) September 2, 2022

The 44-year-old was on foot when the accident happened in Dyke Road, near the Imperial Arcade.

A short stretch of Dyke Road was shut for about an hour after the crash which happened at about 6pm.

Sussex Police said a 44-year-old man was taken to hospital with “minor injuries”.

Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a collision between a bus and a pedestrian in Dyke Road, Brighton, at 6pm on Friday (2 September).

“A 44-year-old man suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Part of Dyke Road was closed for around an hour.”