Brighton & Hove Albion cinq Leicester with biggest top-flight win in Seagulls history

Brighton & Hove Albion 5 Leicester City 2

Albion thrashed the former Premier League Champions and scored the most goals in one match in the top flight in the club’s history.

The Seagulls went behind after just a minute as Solly March was bundled off the ball. Paston Daka pounced and drilled a ball across the area that eluded Robert Sanchez, allowing Kelechi Iheanacho to fire the Foxes in front.

If they were shell-shocked, they responded quickly. With 10 minutes gone, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard combined to set up the equaiser. It looked like Solly March had nodded in at the far post from a tight angle but it was credited as an own goal, with Luke Thomas listed as the unfortunate scorer.

Leicester looked crestfallen and, as Albion grew in confidence, Enock Mwepu charged through the middle and into the penalty area. He sent a well-executed pass to Moises Caicedo and the midfielder fired his shot into the bottom left-hand corner to put Brighton 2-1 in front.

Albion were certainly on top, with Danny Welbeck robbing Wales keeper Danny Ward. But the Albion striker could only lob the ball on to the roof of the net.

But then an uncharacteristic mistake by Lewis Dunk saw Paston Daka race clear and restore parity at 2-2.