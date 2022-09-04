Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 2 Leicester City 2

It’s been a scintillating first half at the Amex, with the score level at 2-2 at the break.

Kelechi Iheanacho opened the scoring for the Foxes after just one minute when Solly March was bundled off the ball.

March looked to have equalised for Brighton a few minutes later when his far post header found the net from a tight angle.

The goal stood and was awarded as an own goal to Luke Thomas.

Albion then went ahead after Enock Mwepu went on a surging run through the middle.

Mwepu passed to Moises Caicedo who swept the ball home past Wales keeper Danny Ward in the Leicester goal.

With 33 minutes played, Patson Daka found himself in a one-on-one with Seagulls keeper Robert Sanchez and equalised after a mistake by Lewis Dunk.

Danny Welbeck had a chance after robbing Ward but the Albion striker lobbed the ball on to the roof of the net.

All to play for.