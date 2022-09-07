Dry Cleaning announce Brighton concert in support of new album

BREAKING NEWS

Dry Cleaning are heading back to Brighton

South London post-punk outfit Dry Cleaning, who are Florence Cleopatra Shaw (vocals), Thomas Paul Dowse (guitar), Nicholas Hugh Andrew Buxton (drums and percussion) and Lewis Maynard (bass), have become a regular feature on the BBC 6Music playlists. They have an effortless ability to craft a strange, dream-like allure, which is fuelled by Florence Shaw’s scathing poetry. The band built a successful reputation with transcendent live shows in the UK’s bright musical communities pre lockdown.

Florence Shaw of Dry Cleaning live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 2.3.22 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click to enlarge)

They have now announced that they will be taking to the road in support of their forthcoming new 11 tune album, which is titled ‘Stumpwork’ and set to drop on 21st October 2022 via 4AD.

‘Stumpwork’ tracklisting is:
Side A
1.Anna Calls From The Arctic
2.Kwenchy Kups
3.Gary Ashby
4.Driver’s Story
5.Hot Penny Day
6.Stumpwork

Side B
7.No Decent Shoes For Rain
8.Don’t Press Me
9.Conservative Hell
10.Liberty Log
11.Icebergs

Tom Dowse of Dry Cleaning live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 2.3.22 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click to enlarge)

Their debut album ‘New Long Leg’ climbed as far as No.4 in the Official Album Charts in UK and was (like the forthcoming platter) recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales, and was produced by John Parish.

Lewis Maynard of Dry Cleaning live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 2.3.22 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click to enlarge)

‘Stumpwork’ with its creepy front cover will be available in several formats including white vinyl, limited edition black vinyl (yes really!), CD, cassette and download. There’s even an exclusive glow in the dark tea towel. Don’t believe me? Then look below….

‘Stumpwork’ white vinyl record and tea towel

Dry Cleaning have announced an appearance at the Chalk on Wednesday 1st March 2023. Tickets will go on sale HERE and elsewhere on Wednesday 14th September 2022 at 10:00am.

Nick Buxton of Dry Cleaning live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 2.3.22 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click to enlarge)

They will be performing live in Brighton almost exactly a year after their last concert, which was at the Concorde 2 – Read our review HERE.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team also covered their earlier performances at the Green Door Store on 28th February 2020 (Review HERE) and their support slot for Sleaford Mods at Brighton Dome on 3rd December 2021 (Review HERE).

Check out their Bandcamp page and their website – drycleaningband.com

Chalk will host the 2023 Dry Cleaning concert (pic Mike Burnell) (click to enlarge)

