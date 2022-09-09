Church bells toll for Queen at midday

Church bells across the city will be tolled today as the nation mourns for the Queen.

Parish churches, chapels and cathedrals are being encouraged to open for prayer or special services and, at noon, toll bells for an hour.

The death of the Sovereign is one of the rare occasions when fully muffled bells are sounded – a technique to create an echo by fitting pads to both sides of the bell clapper.

Churches will also open books of condolence for parishioners to sign, while flags will fly at half-mast until the day after the Queen’s funeral, details of which have yet to be announced.

Lead Pastors Dan and Kate Millest at St Peter’s Church in Brighton said: “We’re joining with our nation to grieve the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, and praying for her family, that they know God’s peace and comfort at this sad time.​​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​​

“We’re also giving thanks for a life well lived. Queen Elizabeth showed the world how her personal and steadfast Christian faith helped her lead and serve this country for seven decades.

“Her legacy as the longest reigning British Monarch will leave an imprint on all our lives.”

The Church of the Annunciation has opened a book of condolence and is tolling its bell 96 times from midday. It will be open from 11am to 3pm every day until the funeral, and will be putting floral tributes outside the church at the end of each day.

Its vicar, churchwardens and PCC of The Annunciation said: “May we as a church community offer you our deepest sympathies during this sad time, our prayers if that is of comfort, and always our love.

“God save the King.”

Father Kevin Humphrys from St Michaels and All Angels said: “We are deeply saddened by the news that Her Majesty The Queen has passed away.

“We send our condolences and heartfelt sympathies to The Royal Family at this sad time, as we pray for them, all those involved in her life of service, the nation and the Commonwealth.”

Dave Steell from One Church in Florence Road said: “We join in with the whole community of people who feel a sense of sadness, loss and grief that today’s news has brought to us.

“Thank you your majesty, for the constancy and solidity that bought a sense of stability and hopefulness to so many, over such a long period of history.

“Rest in peace, in the ever loving arms of God.”

The Parish Church of St Nicholas Brighton is holding a requiem mass and tolling its bells at midday, and is open today for private prayer from 10.30am to 4pm.

Father Dominic Keech said: “Gracious God, we give thanks for the life of your servant Queen Elizabeth, for her faith and her dedication to duty.

“Bless our nation as we mourn her death.”

St Luke’s Church in Brighton is opening from 8am every morning so people can light a candle to commemorate the Queen.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Rt Rev Justin Welby, paid tribute, saying: “The Late Queen leaves behind a truly extraordinary legacy: one that is found in almost every corner of our national life, as well as the lives of so many nations around the world, and especially in the Commonwealth.

“It was my great privilege to meet Her Late Majesty on many occasions. Her clarity of thinking, capacity for careful listening, inquiring mind, humour, remarkable memory and extraordinary kindness invariably left me conscious of the blessing that she has been to us all.

“In my prayers at this time I also give thanks for the marriage of The Late Queen and His Late Royal Highness Prince Philip. Theirs was an inspirational example of Christian marriage – rooted in friendship, nourished by shared faith, and turned outwards in service to others.

“May Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II rest in peace and rise in glory.”