Crowds gather in Brighton to hear mayor proclaim Charles the new King

Crowds gathered in bright sunshine in the grounds of the Royal Pavilion to hear the mayor of Brighton and Hove proclaim Charles the new King this afternoon (Sunday 11 September).

The mayor, Councillor Lizzie Deane, read the same proclamation which is being read up and down the country.

She was joined on the balcony by the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex Andrew Blackman, civic leaders and representatives of Sussex Police.

They included the leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, Councillor Phélim Mac Cafferty, the Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne and Brighton and Hove divisional commander Chief Superintendent Justin Burtenshaw.

Among those in the crowd were the Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, Caroline Lucas, and a number of Brighton and Hove councillors.