Man who jumped from pier in Brighton dies in hospital

A man who jumped into the sea from the Palace Pier, in Brighton, has died from his injuries.

He was one of two young men who leapt from the pier at low tide on Sunday 28 August.

Sustained efforts were made to resuscitate one of the men after three seafront workers and members of the emergency services helped to bring them ashore.

Brighton and Hove City Council said days after the “tombstoning” leap that two members of the council’s seafront team, Fabian Bull and Chaz Branson, swam about 300 metres to the two men.

A third seafront worker, Jake Walker, was waiting on the shore with resuscitation equipment.

The council said: “Fabian and Chaz swam around 300 metres to find one man unconscious and face down in the water and another unresponsive, shaking and clinging to a life ring under the pier.

“Using their skills, training and rescue equipment, they managed to deliver rescue breaths to the unconscious man and bring both men back to shore where Jake was waiting with resuscitation equipment to begin CPR.

“Paramedics arrived shortly afterwards and took over with advanced life support.

“An off-duty doctor also supported paramedics to help the second man who was hypothermic, in shock and suffering from lower back and leg pain.

“The lifeboat and a helicopter were quickly on the scene to assist.

“Both men were treated at the scene and taken to hospital.”

They were taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where one has since died.

He had been on life support and Sussex Police said that he died on Wednesday (7 September).

The other man has been discharged from hospital.

Sussex Police said that the dead man’s next of kin had been informed and added that a report would be prepared for the coroner.