Fatboy Slim announces 2023 tour

Posted On 16 Sep 2022
Fatboy Slim to play Brighton Centre

Fatboy Slim today announces a UK tour that will take place in March 2023. Kicking off in Newcastle, the 11 date tour will see the DJ play a number of shows in London, Manchester, Brighton, Birmingham, Cardiff and Bournemouth. Tickets will be available on 23rd September from Fatboyslim.net

Fatboy Slim on Brighton Beach July 2022 (pic Mike Burnell) (click to enlarge)

Norman said “Coming out of covid I have played many different types of shows from arenas to the Gas tower at Glastonbury and i just find the closer I am to the audience the more I love it… this is what this tour brings”

Fatboy Slim live at the Brighton Centre 10.11.21 (pic Mike Burnell) (click to enlarge)

The announcement arrives on the heels of Fatboy Slim’s latest album ‘Right Here, Right Then’ which is out now. A celebration of the 20th anniversary of the infamous Big Beach Boutique event, the album is available in hardback book and CD digipak formats, comprising of multiple recordings of the original set, a brand new DJ mix, DVD of the original concert, 48 page 12” book with photos and foreword by Fatboy Slim and much more across both formats. 20 years after those historic, era-defining gatherings, Fatboy Slim continues to push the envelope and remain one of the most in demand DJ’s and purveyor of quality beats in the world.

Fatboy Slim on Brighton Beach July 2022 (pic Mike Burnell) (click to enlarge)

If March 2023 is too long to wait, Fatboy Slim’s All Back To Minehead will kick off its inaugural event at Butlin’s Minehead across the weekend of 18th-21st November. With three days of love, dancing and laughter and unusual amounts of fun, there will be DJ sets from Groove Armada, Everything, Idris Elba, Horse Meat Disco, The 2 Bears Rave, Jodie Harsh and Norman himself. The party goes on and it goes on and on: it shows no sign of stopping.

Catch Fatboy Slim when he embarks on his UK tour next March.

Fatboy Slim will play the Brighton Centre on 15th March 2023

UK Headline Tour Dates – March 2023:
2nd March – Newcastle O2 City Hall
3rd March – Birmingham O2 Academy
4th March – Birmingham O2 Academy
9th March – Edinburgh O2 Academy
10th March – Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse
11th March – Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse
15th March – Brighton Centre
17th March – London O2 Academy Brixton
18th March – London O2 Academy Brixton
24th March – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
25th March – Bournemouth International Centre

www.fatboyslim.net

Tour flyer

