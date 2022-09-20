Motorcyclist dies after A27 crash

A motorcyclist has died after a crash on the A27 just outside Lewes this morning (Tuesday 20 September).

Sussex Police said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision on the A27 at Lewes.

“Emergency services were called at 7.38am on Tuesday 20 September to a collision involving a lorry and a motorcycle.

“It happened on the eastbound carriageway between the Beddingham and Southerham roundabouts.

“Sadly, the 35-year-old motorcycle rider died at the scene of the collision. His next of kin have been informed.

“A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving and was released under investigation, pending further inquiries.

“Officers investigating the collision have appealed for any motorists or witnesses who may have seen what happened, or seen the vehicles prior to the collision, to come forward.

“Meanwhile anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is also asked to report it to us.

“The road has now reopened and officers have thanked the public for their patience while they responded to this incident.

“Information can be reported on the Sussex Police website by calling 101 or by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk and quoting Operation Verve.”