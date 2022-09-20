BREAKING NEWS

Motorcyclist dies after A27 crash

Posted On 20 Sep 2022 at 6:19 pm
By :
Comment: 0

A motorcyclist has died after a crash on the A27 just outside Lewes this morning (Tuesday 20 September).

Sussex Police said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision on the A27 at Lewes.

“Emergency services were called at 7.38am on Tuesday 20 September to a collision involving a lorry and a motorcycle.

“It happened on the eastbound carriageway between the Beddingham and Southerham roundabouts.

“Sadly, the 35-year-old motorcycle rider died at the scene of the collision. His next of kin have been informed.

“A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving and was released under investigation, pending further inquiries.

“Officers investigating the collision have appealed for any motorists or witnesses who may have seen what happened, or seen the vehicles prior to the collision, to come forward.

“Meanwhile anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is also asked to report it to us.

“The road has now reopened and officers have thanked the public for their patience while they responded to this incident.

“Information can be reported on the Sussex Police website by calling 101 or by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk and quoting Operation Verve.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com