Rain gives Sussex stay of execution at Durham

Posted On 22 Sep 2022 at 3:49 pm
Durham took one wicket at the Seat Unique Riverside before rain intervened to halt their charge for victory against Sussex.

The wet weather means that the game will be taken into the final day.

Only 14 balls were delivered today (Thursday 22 September) but Ben Raine still found time to pin Dan Ibrahim lbw for 0 before rain ended the session and eventually the day after just 10 minutes of play.

Sussex added just three runs to their overnight score, putting them on 9-4.

The inclement weather continued to keep the players off the field when eventually the umpires called close at 3.40pm, with the visitors still 288 runs behind.

The best hope for Sussex is to try to bat the final day out to rescue a draw.

