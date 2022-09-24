BREAKING NEWS

Travellers policy comes under scrutiny

Posted On 24 Sep 2022 at 12:05 am
By :
Comment: 0

Travellers have been pitching up at parks and open spaces in Brighton and Hove but have not directed to the dedicated camp site, according to a councillor.

Conservative councillor Dawn Barnett has written to the co-chair of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Housing Committee to find out why.

She wrote to Green councillor David Gibson after a group of caravans and vans moved on to St Helen’s Park, known as the Green, in Hangleton, rather than the Horsdean traveller site in Patcham.

The site opened in 2016 and has 12 permanent caravan pitches and 21 transit pitches where travellers can stay for up to three months.

Councillor Barnett, who represents Hangleton and Knoll ward, said in her letter, that the £2.3 million cost of the site in the South Downs National Park had been a “great expense”.

She asks for details of the council’s housing policies for travellers and for numbers of illicit camps to see whether they had changed much since the Horsdean site opened.

Her letter also asked how many travellers used the site, in St Michael’s Way, which has access to water, electricity and a shower block.

Councillor Barnett said that she received many emails and phone calls when travellers moved into St Helen’s Park on Friday 9 September.

She went to the park the same day and said that the group was not interested in going to Horsdean because they would have to pay for the pitches.

Councillor Barnett said: “The reason that site was built at great expense was if they (travellers) park where they shouldn’t be, they would be escorted to that site or they should leave the city.

“Why are they (the council) not sticking to what was said? It’s not acceptable.

“Residents do not want the travellers taking up the parks in the summer. Our own people can’t use the parks.

“I went down there and said to the travellers, ‘I want you to go on the site.’ And they said, ‘We don’t want to go on the site. We’re quite happy here, thank you very much.’”

The group moved off the park on Monday 12 September.

The letter is due to go before the Housing Committee at a meeting at Hove Town Hall next Wednesday (28 September). The meeting is scheduled to start at 4pm and to be webcast on the council’s website.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com