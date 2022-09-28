The Great Escape announces ‘First Fifty’ live shows

The Great Escape have today announced the line-up for the highly anticipated FIRST FIFTY live launch, showcasing a selection of up-and-coming first fifty artists set to play the Brighton festival in May 2023.

Following The Great Escape’s phenomenal return to the festival calendar in 2022, the FIRST FIFTY live launch will host gigs across eight East London venues. Taking place on 15th November 2022, the FIRST FIFTY live launch will showcase some of the world’s most exciting emerging acts ahead of their festival appearances next year.

Tickets for each FIRST FIFTY gig start from £7 and are available to purchase HERE.

Taking place across eight East London venues, the FIRST FIFTY live launch is partnering with LICKS Magazine, DIY, Ticketmaster New Music, Notion, BBC Introducing, Dork, and Upset to present performances from the freshest new talent on the scene on Tuesday 15th November 2022.

LICKS Magazine is set to take up residency for the FIRST FIFTY live launch at Hackney Social with Scottish noisemakers Redolent, Perth-based nu-funk outfit LUCI, and the shimmering UK duo Girls Of The Internet.

DIY will host an exciting evening of new music at Moth Club with the ethereal sounds of six-piece The Dinner Party, dream-pop innovators She’s In Parties and the fast-rising Irish singer-songwriter Nell Mescal.

The doors of Hackney’s OSLO will open to new music fans in partnership with Ticketmaster New Music, showcasing hotly tipped Brighton rockers The Heavy Heavy, the fresh, funky alt-pop of Artemas and the blissful surf-pop of Wales natives Melin Melyn. The partnership continues with a second show at Folklore with TikTok sensation Áine Deane, bedroom-pop star Sarah Kinsley and the Italy-via-London genre-fluid San Soucis.

Notion will take over the Sebright Arms to showcase dancefloor multihyphenate Grove, Jessica Winter’s gothic-flecked pop, psych-influenced Liverpool upstarter Mickey Callisto and MEYY’s spectral R&B.

BBC Introducing will present an eclectic mix of up-and-coming artists at Paper Dress Vintage with Seraphina Simone’s confessional pop, spellbinding dark grit-pop from Bambie Thug and the tongue-in-cheek post punk of Shelf Lives.

Dork will be at The Shacklewell Arms to host performances from hip-hop’s rising stars Joey Valence & Brae, NY electro-punk embracers LIP CRITIC and London’s multi-instrumentalist Deyaz.

Upset will welcome some heavy riffs and licks from performances by the punk-laced doom rock of Witch Fever, Y2K influencer turned grunge heroine Lozeak and the fierce, energetic Alienblaze at The Victoria in Dalston.

Here’s the full rundown as to who is playing where and the relevant ticket links:

Girls Of The Internet + LUCI + Redolent

Hackney Social, Unit 1, Bohemia Place, London, E8 1DU from 7:30pm – Tickets HERE.

The Dinner Party + She’s in Parties + Nell Mescal

Moth Club, Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London, E9 6NU from 7:30pm – Tickets HERE.

The Heavy Heavy + Artemas + Melin Melyn

OSLO, 1A Amhurst Road, London, E8 1LL from 7:30pm – Tickets HERE.

Grove + Jessica Winter + Mickey Callisto + MEYY

Sebright Arms, 31-35 Coate Street, Cambridge Heath, London, E2 9AG from 7:30pm – Tickets HERE.

Áine Deane + Sarah Kinsley + Sans Soucis

Folklore, 186 Hackney Road, London, E2 7QL from 7:30pm – Tickets HERE.

Seraphina Simone + Bambie Thug + Shelf Lives

Paper Dress Vintage, 352a Mare Street, London, E8 1HR from 7:30pm – Tickets HERE.

Joey Valence & Brae + LIP CRITIC + Deyaz

The Shacklewell Arms, 71 Shacklewell Lane, London, E8 2EB from 7:30pm – Tickets HERE.

Witch Fever + Lozeak + Alienblaze

The Victoria, 451 Queensbridge Road, Dalston, London, E8 3AS from 7:30pm – Tickets HERE.

