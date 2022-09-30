Brighton’s Prince Albert announces a welcome return for glam-punks The DeRellas

This afternoon, The Prince Albert have announced that glam rock punks The DeRellas will be headlining back to the venue on Thursday 24th November 2022. Their last appearance at the popular Brighton pub and music venue was almost a year ago, when they thrilled crowds on 2nd December 2021 – Read our review HERE.

The mainly London based outfit consists of frontman Timmy DeRella (bass/vocals), Luca DeRella (lead guitar/backing vocals), Jez Miller who has replaced Marky T (guitar) and Steve Grainger (drums).

They offer a mix of Dead Boys-style raw punk and a true grasp of pop sensibilities that resonates with early-Buzzcocks or Undertones, “Preaching Luv to a disenfranchised generation of Pop terrorists”.

The DeRellas could almost be described as an exciting cartoon punk band, with the way they look and pose around the stage. Their sound is littered with familiar punk riffs, just as Sigue Sigue Sputnik used to. An example of which is their ‘High Rise Supersize’ single, which is always a highlight of their live set

There’s almost Oasis tendencies in there, but in the main if you are fans of glam punk such as Cleveland Ohio’s Dead Boys or Michigan’s finest sons The Stooges or New York City’s Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers or even the New York Dolls, then The DeRellas are most definitely for you!

Grab your gig tickets HERE.

thederellas.bigcartel.com

derellas.com

Support on the night comes from The Scavengers and Thee Sherbert Peardrop Explosion.

The Brighton & Hove News played witness to The Scavengers live set at ‘Punk Picnic 2’ in Hove on 7th September 2019, where we stated that:

“The Scavengers who are a 4-piece fronted by Ian R. Anderson, who is best known for leading Leicester garage punk band Crazyhead from 1986 onwards. There’s a distinct rockabilly/rock’n’roll vibe going down with these guys and so if you were to amalgamate the gutsy Iggy Pop/Stooges tracks with the Stray Cats, then you can see where they are coming from. They started with a track the drummer wrote called ‘Basement’ and finished 32 minutes later with a Crazyhead composition”.

The Brighton & Hove News have covered Thee Sherbert Peardrop Explosion on two previous occasions either side of Covid. The first being on 25th January 2020 and the second time was 28th November 2021, where we concluded our review by stating:

“I get the impression that a lot of people are here to see Thee Sherbert Peardrop Explosion, and there’s warm applause and much raucous cheering at the conclusion of their set. It has been a mouth-watering start to proceedings”.