Sinead O’Brien set to play Brighton’s Green Door Store

In our music circles there are at times new names that keep on coming up as ones to check out musically and go and see perform live. One such named continually being bandied about is that of Sinead O’Brien.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team recently checked out her set as part of the ‘End Of The Road Festival’ which took place in Blandford Forum, Dorset on 4th September. Where we reported thus:

“My next port of call is the Tipi stage for Sinead O’Brien. She is another artist that I’ve been trying to get to see for quite some time, but without success. I’ve managed it tonight though! Sinead is a post-punk poet from Dublin. She has a band consisting of a guitarist and drummer. The bass and occasional synth are on the backing track. There are some pre-programmed drums too. The music is dancey ethereal rock with occasional electro and techno overtones. The lyrics are unusual and imaginative, definitely more poetry than song lyrics. Overall it’s pretty gutsy stuff, both musically and intellectually. Sinead has an album called ‘Time Bend And Break The Bower’”.

Prior to this, our team had checked out Sinead at this year’s ‘Great Escape‘ new music festival in Brighton, where we witnessed her set on Saturday 14th May at Coalition and stated:

“Bounding on to the stage dressed in a long green jacket and bright neon green jumpsuit, you might assume – and you’d be correct – that Sinead O’Brien hails from the Emerald Isle. Originally from Limerick, she’s here with bandmates Julian Hanson (guitar) and Oscar Robertson (drums) to showcase tracks from her debut album ‘Time Bend And Break The Bower’ which will be released by Chess Club Records on 10th June”.

“O’Brien’s style is quite a departure from the other female singers I’ve seen so far this weekend, with her spoken word, stream of consciousness vocals accompanying some crashing guitar work. Personally I find the songs to be a little repetitive and similar sounding, but of the four new tracks ‘There Are Good Times Coming’ is the stand out, and I particularly like last year’s single ‘Kid Stuff’ from the other earlier material played tonight”.

We had actually also caught her a couple of days earlier on Thursday 12th May on Brighton Beach in the Amazon New Music Stage, also as part of the ‘Great Escape‘. Our reviewer on this occasion observed that….

“It was now time for us to check out what was going down on the specially erected beach site area on Brighton Beach not too far from the Concorde 2 music venue. Being more suited for the larger Amazon New Music Stage, with her full band, was Irish Sinead O’Brien, a punk rock musician with a poetic stance to captivate her audience. Sinead originally hails from Limerick and has previously performed with John Cooper Clarke and The Brian Jonestown Massacre at sold out theatres across the UK, so this afternoon’s performance should be a walk in the park for her and her chums.

With some of the more down beat tunes, Sinead speaks softly and poetically into the mic. Songs and lyrics that are more about darker and emotional places one can be in. The stage is used to a full extent for her artistic performance with ample space for her to move around. Sinead most certainly grabbed the attention of everyone watching her performance”.

So that is three different Brighton & Hove News Music Team reviewers sharing their take on Sinead O’Brien. If you like what you have read or are inquisitive to see what’s going down here, then Brighton gig goers will have two opportunities to see Sinead play live over the next two months. The first of these will be her headline set at the Green Door Store on Wednesday 19th October (with support from Krush Puppies) and the second will be as a support act to Belle And Sebastian at the Brighton Dome on Wednesday 30th November.

Purchase your tickets to see Sinead headline at the Green Door Store on Wednesday 19th October HERE.

Grab your tickets to see Sinead support Belle And Sebastian at Brighton Dome on Wednesday 30th November HERE.

