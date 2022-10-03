BREAKING NEWS

Bin lorry overturns then knocks off traffic light when towed

Posted On 03 Oct 2022 at 12:55 pm
By :
Comment: 0

A dustcart overturned while tackling a corner in the city centre this morning – and then smashed into a traffic light while being towed away.

The bin lorry, operated by Crawley-based The Recycling Partnership, was turning right into Upper North Street from Dyke Road when it toppled over.

It is not known yet whether anyone was injured. Sussex Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service and The Recycling Partnership have all been approached for comment.

The crash caused damage to a wall outside Lees House, and the road was closed for about an hour and a half while the truck was recovered.

Buses which usually use Regent Hill had to be diverted.

As the tow truck reversed out of Upper North Street, the bin lorry hit a traffic light. The green man light fell off, and into the back of the bin lorry.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com