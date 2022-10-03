Moulsecoomb park opening delayed by vandalism

The opening of a new games area in Moulsecoomb has been delayed after vandals caused £10,000 of damage while it was being built.

An outdoor gym on the site in Wild Park is now fully open, but a new multi-use games area (MUGA) remains closed.

The new fitness equipment is located near the junction of Coldean Lane and Lewes Road. A new path from the Lewes Road cycle lane and pavement has been created to make it fully accessible.

The fitness equipment allows park users to connect to a smartphone app to track their progress, with park supplier Kompan holding public training sessions for the fitness equipment.

A council spokesman said: “Work on the fantastic new fitness and fun equipment in Wild Park is nearing completion.

“The outdoor gym is now fully open. We will be opening the multi-use games area once the tarmac has cured and we’re able to paint line markings and the court surface. This work is weather dependent.

“We will be arranging a formal opening sometime in November.

“Unfortunately, the project has been delayed due to several attacks of vandalism. These have caused more than £10,000 worth of damage.

“We’re really disappointed that anyone would do this. It’s a cost to the Brighton and Hove taxpayer as well as the health and wellbeing of the local community.

“If anyone has information on these incidents, please report it to Sussex Police. The crime reference number is 47220159093.”

The multi-use games area will incorporate football, basketball and two mini five-a-side football pitches, a running track on the outside and a bright and colourful chill-out area.

Installation works started on the £300,000 investment for Wild Park at the beginning of June.

Sussex Police said: “The vandalism was reported to us on 25 August, but is believed to have happened between 11pm on 17 August and 8am on 23 August.”

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about the damage can report it to police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 780 of 25/08.”