Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts set to host LoneLady concert

LoneLady (real name Julie Campbell) is a solo singer, songwriter and producer from Manchester, whose influences include post-punk, electronic and pop. She first started making recordings in the early-mid 2000s on a 4-track cassette recorder in her tower block flat in Manchester while completing a Fine Art Degree. As her name indicates LoneLady writes, performs and records all the components of her music, building up her own soundworlds in a solitary creative process.

Julie’s starkly urgent debut album ‘Nerve Up’ was released on Warp in 2010 to critical acclaim. Her second album ‘Hinterland’ was released to widespread critical acclaim in 2015 and all four singles released from ‘Hinterland’ reached the ‘A’ Playlist on BBC6 Music and in the same year Julie also received a Sky Arts Nomination for Best Breakthrough Artist. Last year saw the third instalment of LoneLady long players with the arrival of the eight tune ‘Former Things’ album.

LoneLady has now shared new track ‘Fear Colours (DMX Krew Remix)’, the latest offering from her ‘Former Things >> Re-Formed’ – a 4-track EP of remixes from her recent album – ‘Former Things’. Featuring remixes by The Other Two (Stephen Morris and Gillian Gilbert of New Order), DJ STINGRAY, DMX Krew and LoneLady herself, this next instalment is set for release via Warp on 21st October.

Speaking about his remix, DMX Krew said: “I wanted to keep the new wave vibe but also push it towards a Minneapolis / Prince / Jam & Lewis feeling so that’s what I tried to do. Julie said I made her sound like Sheila E, and I think we are both happy with that.”

LoneLady adds: “DMX Krew’s remix of Fear Colours has got the playfulness ramped right up with some cheeky but soulful nods…It has shades of a late night at the studio with Wendy & Lisa, the champagne corks and Linn Drums-a-popping, and I love it!”

‘Former Things’ saw praise across the board from titles including Uncut, NME, Uncut, Future Music, Snack, The Quietus, FT, Huck, Electronic Sound and the Quietus. In addition, two singles were added to 6Music’s A-List rotation, alongside 6Music album of the day support. LoneLady also performed two mesmerising sessions for ‘Later With… Jools Holland’ and Marc Riley.

LoneLady has been touring the UK/ EU for the past year including supporting Primal Scream and will set out on tour again this month with 10 dates throughout England which includes an appearance here in Brighton on Sunday 23rd October at Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts (ACCA) which is located on the University of Sussex campus in Gardner Centre Road, Falmer.

LoneLady October tour dates:

18 – York, The Crescent

20 – Coventry, Empire

21 – Ipswich, The Smokehouse

22 – Tunbridge Wells, Forum

23 – Brighton, ACCA

25 – Exeter, The Cavern

26 – St Albans The Horn

27 – Ramsgate, Music Hall

28 – Reading, South St. Arts Centre

29 – Huddersfield, The Parish

Also on the bill for the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts concert will be Coby Sey. Purchase your Brighton concert tickets HERE and tickets for all 10-dates can be found HERE.

Find out more about LoneLady HERE.