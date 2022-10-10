Sorry play instore concert at Brighton record shop

SORRY – RESIDENT, BRIGHTON 7.10.22

Sorry returned to Brighton on Friday for an instore at Resident Records to promote their second album ‘Anywhere But Here’, which was released that day. Due to Covid postponements, it was only as recently as June this year that they managed to tour their 2020 debut album ‘925’ playing the Green Door Store – Read our review HERE.

North London band Sorry were formed by school friends Asha Lorenz and Louis O’Bryen. The two of them take on the songwriting duties along with vocals and guitars. To play their songs live they needed a full band. So, drummer Lincoln Barrett and bassist Campbell Baum and more recently, keyboard player Marco Pina completed the band’s line-up. ‘Anywhere But Here’ is Sorry’s first album recorded with the full band in place.

Shortly after 6:30pm, Asha and Louis took up their places at the front of the store. They’d ditched the bowties from their “black tie” first play of their new album at The Brixton Windmill last Wednesday, but still kept the black jacket and waistcoat look for Resident. The more casually dressed bass player Campbell joined them in front of the counter, while the drummer Lincoln and keyboard player Marco were slightly hidden behind it.

The start of the opening song of Sorry’s set ‘Key To The City’ began with a sample of people chattering and what sounded like a news broadcast. Sampling of conversations and TV or films is a recent addition to Sorry’s sound and was used on several songs in their set.

During the performance Asha took on more of the vocal duties compared to the back-and-forth vocals with Louis, which was characteristic of their earlier material. She had an almost conversational style to her singing. While on ‘Closer’ there was a distinctly angrier tone in her voice, reflecting the lyrics of the song.

Another development in their song construction was starting songs as solo performances before building and bringing in other band members. On ‘Screaming In The Rain’, Louis took on lead vocals at the start, while on ‘Again’ (the last track on both the album and the in-store session), Asha performed solo at the opening of that song.

While the new album ‘Anywhere But Here’ continues Asha’s and Louis’s narrative about life in London, it has a darker feel than the more upbeat and innocent sounds and lyrics of ‘925’. As an example, the opening song on Friday ‘Key In The City’ is about coping with a break up. A few of their new songs deal with love and emotions, but weren’t necessarily happy ever after love songs, such as ‘There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved’ (the lead single from the album) and ‘Let The Lights On’.

Sorry grew into their set. Even with their darker material and Asha’s and Louis’s serious concentration at the start of the evening, later in the performance they broke out into smiles. It was clearly noticeable that they were enjoying performing. The whole band was definitely buzzing and very chatty during the album signing after their set.

The audience at Resident appeared impressed by Sorry’s new material and performance. I certainly was.

Sorry return to Brighton later this month playing Patterns on Tuesday 25th October – Purchase your tickets HERE. Based on Friday’s airing of their new material and their performance at Green Door Store in June, it’s a gig I’d recommend.

Sorry:

Asha Lorenz – vocals and guitar

Louis O’Bryen – vocals and guitar

Campbell Baum – bass

Lincoln Barrett – drums

Marco Pina – keyboards and electronics

Sorry’s setlist:

‘Key To The City’ (from 2022 ‘Anywhere But Here’ album)

‘Willow Tree’ (from 2022 ‘Anywhere But Here’ album)

‘Quit While You’re Ahead’ (from 2022 ‘Anywhere But Here’ album)

‘Screaming In The Rain’ (from 2022 ‘Anywhere But Here’ album)

‘Closer’ (from 2022 ‘Anywhere But Here’ album)

‘Let The Lights On’ (from 2022 ‘Anywhere But Here’ album)

‘I Miss The Fool’ (from 2022 ‘Anywhere But Here’ album)

‘As The Sun Sets’ (from 2020 ‘925’ album)

‘There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved’ (from 2022 ‘Anywhere But Here’ album)

‘Again’ (from 2022 ‘Anywhere But Here’ album)

sorryband.co.uk