Sorry perform ‘In Unison’ at Brighton gig

SORRY + WUNDERHORSE – GREEN DOOR STORE, BRIGHTON 6.6.22

After several postponements, Sorry finally got to tour their debut album ‘925’, and play Brighton. I’d waited a long time for this gig, but it was well worth waiting for. From the opening notes of ‘Right Round The Clock’ to the final song ‘Lies’, Sorry delivered a great set, which had the whole sell-out crowd at the Green Door Store fully engaging creating an upbeat, lively atmosphere.

From North London, Sorry were formed by two childhood friends Asha Lorenz and Louis O’Bryen. The two were joined by drummer Lincoln Barrett and bassist Campbell Baum to form the band in 2016, initially called Fish. More recently, keyboard player Marco Pini has completed their line-up.

Sorry’s sound is largely based around the shared back-and-forth vocals of Asha and Louis, where they almost complete each other’s sentences. Louis’s more deadpan style balances Asha’s more innocent yet assured voice. This chemistry is a big part of Sorry’s appeal, and sets them apart from other up and coming bands. Something of an acquired taste, admittedly. Judging by the reaction of the sold-out crowd, one that’s gaining a good following.

Most of the set unsurprisingly was around their debut album, ‘925’. The live set started with the opening two tracks from the album. A rockier version of ‘Starstruck’ was a particular highlight of their set. The band have been busy since the album launch during lockdown in March 2020. I was also impressed with this new material ‘Cigarette Packet’ and ‘There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved’ which worked well live alongside the songs from the album.

One interesting addition Sorry have included in their live performances, since I saw them pre-lockdown, is the introduction of samples and sound effects to their live set. For example, their song ‘Snakes’ started with a sample of the snake Kaa in Disney’s ‘Jungle Book’. Their set ended with space invader sound effects.

Sorry incorporate many styles in their signwriting, so the set was naturally quite varied, not just in terms of tempo. This helped hold the audience’s attention. As the crowd’s appreciation grew, this spread back to the band shown by the big smile on Asha’s face. Their set of around an hour left the audience buzzing and wanting more, but no way short changed.

Sorry’s album, ‘925’, was one of my favourite and most played albums released during lockdown. It was so good to finally hear them play it live. Sorry have a unique sound, and a pleasant quirkiness, that’s well worth checking out, even if it may take a few listens.

Sorry are:

Asha Lorenz (vocals and guitar)

Louis O’Bryen (vocals and guitar)

Campbell Baum (bass)

Lincoln Barrett (drums)

Marco Pina (keyboards and electronics)

Sorry setlist:

‘Right Round The Clock’ (from ‘925’)

‘In Unison’ (from ‘925‘)

‘Screaming In The Rain’

‘Snakes’ (from ‘925’)

‘There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved’ (non-album single)

‘Cigarette Packet’ (from ‘Twixtustwain’ EP)

‘Wonderful World’

‘Wolf’ (from ‘925‘)

‘Tell Me’

‘Key To The City’

‘Starstruck’ (from ‘925’)

‘Rosie’ (from ‘925’)

‘Closer’

‘Heather’ (from ‘925′)

‘Perfect’ (from ‘925′)

‘Lies’ (non-album single)

sorryband.co.uk

Wunderhorse provided a very lively opening support on Monday with their indie rock set. As well as the energy of the heavier rock numbers, there was variety in their performance with slower tempo numbers.

Wunderhorse is the solo project of Jacob Slater, formerly of The Dead Pretties and more recently playing Paul Cook in Danny Boyle’s series ‘Pistol’.

The live line up was completed by another guitarist, bassist and drummer. Rather than feeling like the other musicians were there to support Jacob Slater, they all gave a good close-knit performance. It was worthwhile getting there early to catch Wunderhorse’s set.

twitter.com/wunderhorse