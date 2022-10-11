England’s Lionesses aim for another win in Brighton tonight

The England women’s football team are preparing to return to action in Brighton tonight when they are due to play the Czech Republic in a friendly.

England played two games at Brighton and Hove Albion’s stadium, in Falmer, on their way to winning the Women’s Euros at Wembley in the summer.

They beat Norway 8-0 in the group stage before a 2-1 quarter-final win in extra-time over Spain in the quarter-finals.

Almost 29,000 fans watched each of the games in Brighton – and about 25,000 tickets are understood to have been sold for this evening’s fixture.

The Lionesses are unbeaten in all 23 games since Sarina Wiegman became head coach, winning 21 of those matches, scoring 120 goals and conceding just six.

On Friday (7 October) they won 2-1 in a friendly against the USA, the current World Cup holders, at Wembley, watched by almost 77,000 fans.

Wiegman said that she was looking forward to being back in Brighton (Tuesday 11 October).

She said: “There will be a lot of emotions because we had some great nights there in the Euros and it will be really nice to go back.

“We have such good memories of Brighton and it’s a very nice part of England.

“It’s a new game and we hope the fans will come again and that we can show up and play a very good game.”

The Lionesses plan to dedicate their match tonight to the “Let girls play” campaign for equal access to sport in school.

According to the Football Association (FA), last year only 63 per cent of girls were able to play football in PE lessons.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm. To buy tickets, click here.