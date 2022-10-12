An afternoon of kick-ass ladies in Brighton

This coming Sunday afternoon (16th October), from 2pm onwards, concert promoters ‘An Alternative Gathering’ will be hosting a matinee event featuring a trio of bands featuring kick-ass ladies at The Prince Albert in Brighton.

The bill will feature The Priscillas, PollyPikPocketz and I, Doris.

The Priscillas are a British all female, power-pop/glam/garage punk band from Holloway, north London, formed in 2003. They released two singles on Damaged Goods, ‘Gonna Rip Up Your Photograph’, and ‘All My Friends Are Zombies’, along with an EP ‘Aloha From Holloway’ in 2004. They released the single ‘Superhero’ on Dirty Water Records in August 2007, and an album ‘10,000 Volts’ on their own label Nag’s Head Records in February 2009. Their ‘Searching For Simon’ 3 track EP dropped in 2014.

The band has toured extensively across the UK, in the US, Spain, France, Holland, Belgium, Norway, Ireland, and Switzerland. They have played at festivals from Benidorm’s Wild Weekend to the Glastonbury Festival, Leeds Carling Weekend, Bestival, The Big Chill, Lost Vagueness, Litfest, Italy’s Festival Beat 15 and Ireland’s Electric Picnic. They have played with bands including The Cramps, The Damned and The 5.6.7.8’s as well as Electric Eel Shock, Art Brut, The Subways, The Rezillos, The Monks; they were once supported by James Blunt. The band continues to play across the UK and Europe.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team previously caught The Priscillas live at the Concorde 2 on 13th July 2019 and we agreed with Kerrang’s statement that “They’re The Cramps,The Shangri-Las, and the New York Dolls all rolled into one”.

www.thepriscillas.co.uk

PollyPikPocketz are a very vibrant and colourful mixture of style, culture, sex, musical influence and facial hair all puked up onto a backdrop of thumping beats, grinding bass, screeching guitar and soaring harmonies.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team have witnessed the band performing live on a few occasions. The last being on 6th March this year. Read our account HERE and find them on Spotify.

I, Doris are a kitchenpop/mummycore band from London, who take a glittering disco punk meat cleaver to the gender challenges that no-one else is talking about.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team caught this outfit live on 25th February this year. Read our review HERE.

dorisband.wordpress.com

Purchase your tickets for The Prince Albert concert via the ticket link HERE.