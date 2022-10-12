Hundreds attend meeting about plans to house recovering addicts in old brewery

Hundreds of people turned out for a heated public meeting about plans to house recovering drug addicts and alcoholics in the old brewery in Portslade.

About 300 people crammed into the Portslade Village Centre for the meeting which was chaired by Councillor Alan Robins, who represents South Portslade.

Others were outside the building but unable to get in as the plans were discussed.

The furore erupted after it emerged that Brighton and Hove City Council and NHS Sussex, the new integrated care board, planned to house mental health patients in Portslade Old Village.

They signed a 10-year lease for the old brewery building, also known as Le Carbone, without consulting neighbours and awarded a contract to care for up to 60 people with complex needs.

The subterfuge was contrasted with the way in which the nearby charity Emmaus had spelt out its plans before setting up its premises for almost 40 homeless people.

Many residents regard Emmaus as a good neighbour and hold the project in high regard, helped by its open approach to communication.

The council said last week that it had “received clarification from the NHS commissioning team (about) how the site would operate and be managed”.

And a decision had been reached under planning law that “given the level of care” a planning application would be necessary because the proposal would amount to a change of use.

The old brewery, in High Street, in the Old Village, had been turned into “upmarket” flats, with a gym due to open on the ground floor.

Among neighbours’ concerns is the proximity of recovering addicts to two pubs in an area with few other places to spend their spare time.

The old brewery project would be the responsibility of a newly appointed national charity called Saint John of God (SJOG) Hospitaller Services.

SJOG is taking over contracts currently held by BHT Sussex, formerly known as Brighton Housing Trust, and the housing association Sanctuary.

A further public meeting is planned for tomorrow evening (Thursday 13 October).