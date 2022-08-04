BREAKING NEWS

Labour Party expels two Brighton and Hove councillors

Posted On 04 Aug 2022 at 7:56 pm
Comments: 2

The Labour Party has expelled two Brighton and Hove councillors.

Nick Childs and Anne Pissaridou

The pair are Nick Childs, who represents Queen’s Park ward on Brighton and Hove City Council, and Anne Pissaridou, who represents North Portslade.

Councillor Pissaridou was already sitting as an Independent, having been readmitted some months ago to the Labour group of councillors after a previous suspension.

Councillor Childs was still listed as a Labour councillor on the council’s website this afternoon (Thursday 4 August).

It is understood that both were expelled from the party for belonging to a proscribed organisation.

Councillor Pissaridou said: “I am taking legal advice in respect of appealing the decision and do not have any further comment to make at this time.”

Councillor Childs could not be reached for comment.

Both were elected in May 2019 although Councillor Pissaridou previously served as a councillor for Wish ward in Hove for four years from 2011 to 2015.

  1. MegA 4 August 2022 at 9.32pm Reply

    “belonging to a proscribed organisation”… which one this time?? Will the Labour party in this city ever come clean? Things are prety bad when labour supporters cannot support their own local council… time for a clear out.

  2. Nathan Adler 4 August 2022 at 9.36pm Reply

    Good riddance – a few more need looking at too. The national party really needs to get a grip on the local party if its to be at all affective at next years local elections.

