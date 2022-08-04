Labour Party expels two Brighton and Hove councillors

The Labour Party has expelled two Brighton and Hove councillors.

The pair are Nick Childs, who represents Queen’s Park ward on Brighton and Hove City Council, and Anne Pissaridou, who represents North Portslade.

Councillor Pissaridou was already sitting as an Independent, having been readmitted some months ago to the Labour group of councillors after a previous suspension.

Councillor Childs was still listed as a Labour councillor on the council’s website this afternoon (Thursday 4 August).

It is understood that both were expelled from the party for belonging to a proscribed organisation.

Councillor Pissaridou said: “I am taking legal advice in respect of appealing the decision and do not have any further comment to make at this time.”

Councillor Childs could not be reached for comment.

Both were elected in May 2019 although Councillor Pissaridou previously served as a councillor for Wish ward in Hove for four years from 2011 to 2015.