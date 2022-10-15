Removal of Rottingdean planter provokes fresh debate

A planter removed temporarily from Rottingdean High Street has caused a divided reaction in the community.

The planter was moved to allow repairs to a shop front which had been damaged by a bus earlier this year.

The shop front signage of PSG Financial Solutions is being repaired after a bus scraped past the store in May.

The planter had been put in place to slow traffic but proved to be controversial, with some residents saying that the roads were already too narrow and others saying that it made the street safer for pedestrians.

Others said that while it slowed the traffic, it added to congestion and created more pollution.

The council said that the planter would be returned once the scaffolding for works at the shop had been removed.

But its removal sparked debate in online resident communities, with calls for a thorough consultation about the future of the planter.

Catherine Tonge posted: “That planter hugely improved my disabled mum’s life, enabling her to cross the road safely from her home in Park Crescent.

“She’s dead now so no longer an issue for me but really saddened (though not surprised) that so many value ‘traffic flow’ over pedestrian safety.”

Clive Ward posted his reply to Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh publicly, saying: “May I add that face to face consultations with the parish council are usually not well attended (under 50 persons) and do not properly represent the community.

“A more effective democratic consultation can include at no extra cost Rottingdean Chat online once all the appropriate evidence above is properly shared by the parish council.”

Judy Ratcliffe said: “The final straw for me was last week when I saw an ambulance with its lights flashing stuck behind it for several minutes.

“We watched in horror and it was clear that the oncoming cars simply had nowhere to go to pull out of its way short of reversing backwards onto the A259.”

Councillor Fishleigh, who represents Rottingdean Coastal ward, said in an email to residents: “I will ask officers to attend a public meeting (which I will arrange) so we can all look at the data and see whether the planter – and yellow box and no right turn from West Street – have achieved their narrow goals.”

Chris Grinsted stirred the pot, sharing a petition to reinstate the planter but later explained that he created it as a joke.

One commenter commiserated the loss of the planter by posting commemorative mugs for charity with a photo of the removed planter.

Another commenter joked, saying: “We only moved here because of the planter. Its aesthetic qualities were beyond compare. Iconic. We feel betrayed.”

The council said: “We have removed the Rottingdean High Street planter on a temporary basis to allow for scaffolding to be put up to repair a nearby building.

“There was a delay to the planter being removed. This was because the building contractor had failed to give us some extra information we needed.

“Once the contractor provided us with this information we were able to agree to the planter being removed.

“The planter will be put back once the repair work is finished.”