Burglars flee empty-handed from Peacehaven property

Four burglars fled empty-handed from a property in Peacehaven when they were disturbed during a break in.

Sussex Police issued an appeal for witnesses and for information, including for help from the public in identifying the burglars.

The force said today (Tuesday 18 October): “Police are appealing for information following an attempted burglary in Peacehaven.

“Four suspects reportedly broke into a garage in Cripps Avenue at about 2.30am on Wednesday 5 October.

“The suspects were said to be disturbed in their efforts and made off from the scene empty-handed.

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw a group in the area at the time of the attempted burglary, particularly those with video doorbell or CCTV footage.

“Any relevant information can be reported to police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 550 of 06/10.

“Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers or by calling 0800 555111.”