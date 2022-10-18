More school road closures proposed

Six more primary schools are set to become part of the next phase of a scheme which sees roads around them closed during the school run.

Six week consultations are starting on schemes around St Nicolas Primary School in Portslade, Hertford Infant and Nursery School in Hollingdean, Hangleton Primary School, Balfour Primary School in Fiveways, Aldrington Primary School and Stanford Junior School in Prestonville.

Councillor Steve Davis, Co-Chair of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability committee said: “School Streets are a fantastic addition to the city and provide safe spaces for children to get to and from the classroom. The reaction we had from the St Mary’s school community has been great.

“If we’re to tackle this ongoing climate emergency, we have to get more people to walk, cycle or scoot to school, but we have to make it safer for people to do so.

“I’m looking forward to seeing more School Streets around the city and would urge residents and the school communities to take part in the consultation so that we can create schemes that will work for as many people as possible.”

Schemes are already in place at Downs Infant, Downs Junior, Brunswick Primary, St Luke’s Primary, St Nicolas Primary and St Mary’s Catholic Primary.

More are in development at Hove Junior (School Road), Queen’s Park Primary and Westdene Primary.

The consultations, one for each school, run until Sunday 27 November. You can access them via the following links: