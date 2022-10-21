CIEL light up The Prince Albert in Brighton

CIEL + FLOWVERS – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 20.10.22

Brighton based 3 piece CIEL returned to The Prince Albert pub tonight to play a sold out show on date 6 of their 9 date UK tour. Support for tonight was Portsmouth /Brighton band Flowvers.

I’ve been a huge admirer of CIEL (pronounced ‘She-Elle’) having seen them live about six times over the last three years or so, with the last time being at the ‘6Music BBC Introducing Stage’ in the Paganini Ballroom at this year’s Great Escape Festival and tonight I think was the best gig of the lot!

The band are Michelle Hindriks (from Holland) on vocals and bass, Jorge Bele Jimenez (from Spain) on guitar and Tim Spencer (from Littlehampton) on drums. They met in Brighton formed a band and have been making music for about 4 years now. Their first full band show was back on 19th December 2018 and the Brighton & Hove News Music Team were in attendance – Read our review HERE.

CIEL have supported the likes of Penelope Isles, She Drew The Gun and English Teacher along the way. They have had considerable support from Steve Lamacq at 6 Music and their recent single ‘Baby Don’t You Know’ was A listed on the station.

They started the 11 song set tonight with their latest single, ‘Back To The Feeling’ from their new EP ‘Not In The Sun Nor In The Dark’, which was produced by Steve Ansell who has worked with the likes of Blood Red and was released on 7th October.

Most of the songs were new to me despite having seen them live on multiple occasions, but all sounded great and seemingly having a slightly rockier edge than some of their earlier material. There was a slight technical problem by song seven due to problems with drummer Tim’s laptop, which meant there was a slight break in proceedings, but we were treated to the opening bars of ‘Blackbird’ by The Beatles from Jorge while the problem was sorted out.

The set finished with two of my favourite CIEL songs ‘The Shore’ and ‘Fine Everything’, which got the crowd singing along and the band left the stage at 10:35pm. No encore followed, but the crowd left the venue probably like me thinking next time they play in Brighton it will be in a much bigger venue, I really think they have what it takes to become superstars!

CIEL setlist:

‘Back To The Feeling’

‘Seeking’

‘Fire’

‘Awake’

‘Not In The Sun’

‘Far Away’

‘Naked’

‘Baby Don’t You Know’

‘Pictures’

‘The Shore’

‘Fine Everything’

Check out CIEL on their Bandcamp page HERE.

Support tonight came from Portsmouth/ Brighton band Flowvers. It was the first time I’ve caught them live and I was really impressed with their sound, which reminded me of a bit like The Cure in parts, but also not really sounding like anyone else, which isn’t a bad thing.

Standout song was their recent single ‘Far Away’, which is a really catchy indie banger and their final song of the set ‘Flowers’. A special mention to guitarist Stan who produced some unbelievable sounds from his guitar.

Flowvers are Matisse Moretti on vocals and guitar, Conner Griffiths drums, Stan Powell guitar and Henry Wood on bass. They are next playing in. Brighton on 19th December at Green Door Store.

linktr.ee/flowvers